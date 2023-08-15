Zeidler Group Enhances its Suite of Fund Services with Swiss Representative Service
Zeidler Group, the technology-driven law firm, and regulatory compliance provider today unveiled its latest fund solution, Swiss Representative Service.
We are proud to introduce this latest addition to our arsenal of fund services. This strategic move surpasses our clients’ long-standing demands, bridging a crucial gap in our offerings.”WINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeidler Group, the technology-driven law firm, and regulatory compliance provider revolutionizing the legal and compliance services for the asset management industry, today unveiled its latest fund solution, Swiss Representative Service.
— Arne Zeidler
As a FINMA-licensed and regulated Swiss Representative, Zeidler Group is now authorized to represent foreign funds for offering to qualified and non-qualified investors in Switzerland.
Zeidler Group is renowned for its use of tech-driven automated workflows and commitment to efficiency and scalability. The law firm’s new Swiss Representative service is resolute in delivering unmatched value and expert legal delivery to ensure robust compliance and ongoing fund governance with Swiss laws and regulations as well as EU, UK and 70+ jurisdictions for global coverage.
Josef El Semari, Director, at Zeidler Group said:
“As the demand for our services grows, we are thrilled to expand our regulatory division offerings with our newest service. Asset managers seek streamlined processes, and we empower our clients by offering a full suite of fund services. Obtaining the FINMA license enables us to provide our clients and the wider asset management more flexibility to consolidate all their Swiss requirements under Zeidler Group to achieve great efficiencies.”
Zeidler Group’s Swiss Representative Service stands out in a saturated market of service providers due to its dynamic suite of fund services. The firm facilitates seamless entry into the Swiss market, connecting foreign funds, Swiss investors, and the Swiss financial regulator FINMA.
Based in Winterthur, the highly specialized Swiss Representative team not only ensures legal compliance and administrative tasks but also meticulous fund registration and fund setup in line with the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act (CISA), positioning funds for success in Switzerland and beyond.
Arne Zeidler, CEO and Founder of Zeidler Group, emphasized the company’s strategic expansion:
“Embracing our proven reputation as a trusted EU Facilities Agent Provider and UK facilities provider, we are proud to introduce this latest addition to our arsenal of fund services. This strategic move not only meets but surpasses our clients’ long-standing demands, bridging a crucial gap in our offerings. With our latest service expansion, we are thrilled to cover the entire European continent, solidifying our position as a dynamic and forward-thinking industry leader.”
Jasminka Makovec, Head of Regulatory Services Division of Zeidler Group highlighted the firm’s client-centric approach, stating:
“We are unwavering when it comes to delivering a truly end-to-end service that empowers our clients to meet their regulatory and compliance requirements worldwide. Zeidler Group is achieving economies of scale that are appreciated by our clients by offering solutions for cross-border distribution in-house. We believe this approach is beneficial not only for our clients but also for the end investors.”
To learn more about the Swiss Representative Service, please contact SwissRep@Zeidlerlegalservices.com
About Zeidler Group
Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance provider revolutionizing legal, regulatory, and compliance services for the asset management industry. Through innovative digital solutions and research-based legal advice, Zeidler Group establishes collaborative partnerships and serves a diverse range of asset management clients, including industry leaders and boutique operators. The firm’s services extend to over 200 clients with aggregate assets under management exceeding USD 1 trillion.
For more information, please visit zeidler.group.
Kate Horgan
Zeidler Group
khorgan@zeidlerlegalservices.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn