Montreal Canadiens’ practice facility to be named CN Sports Complex

The South Shore facility is a state-of-the-art training center that welcomes hockey players, soccer players, and athletes of all disciplines, in addition to hosting community programs

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday that the club’s training facility in Brossard will now be known as the CN Sports Complex.



"We are proud to welcome CN as a partner of the Montreal Canadiens. CN is not only a world leader in transportation, but also an iconic Canadian company which, like the Canadiens, has been based in Montreal for over a century. We are delighted to begin this multi-year partnership with CN and we look forward to working together with them," said Groupe CH president, sports and entertainment, France Margaret Bélanger.

"We are very proud of this new partnership with the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs are a quintessential Montreal institution and as a Montreal-based company ourselves, we wanted to contribute to our hometown in a meaningful way. The Sports Complex is a great opportunity to give back via a state-of-the-art facility, which uses physical activity as a means to create special moments for users," added Tracy Robinson, President and CEO of CN.

As part of Rail Safety Week and to mark the start of the Canadiens' training camp, CN is inviting the public and Habs fans to come meet the CN team on September 23 at the facility where Canadiens promotional items will be up for grabs, including a signed Nick Suzuki jersey.

The Montreal Canadiens would like to thank Bell for their support and confidence since the training center's inauguration in 2008. The facility's interior and exterior signage will be updated in the coming days to reflect the new partnership.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

