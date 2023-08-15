U.S. Surgitech, Inc. Celebrates Patent Award for Innovative SurgyPad Patient Positioner
This patent award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team in setting new standards in surgical care.”CAROL STREAM, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Surgitech, Inc., a leading medical device manufacturer, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a patent for its revolutionary SurgyPad patient positioning system. This milestone represents a significant achievement for the company and further solidifies its position as a leader in the medical device industry.
"We are thrilled to receive the patent for our SurgyPad product line," said Maaz Meah, CEO of U.S. Surgitech. “This patent award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team in setting new standards in surgical care.”
The SurgyPad is a cutting-edge patient positioning system designed to enhance patient safety and comfort during surgical procedures. Its unique design incorporates integrated arm protectors, an anti-skid strip along the back, and added safety straps for impeccable patient security. Its moisture-absorbing, high-rebound foam provides optimal support and pressure distribution for patients, while also reducing the risk of post-operative complications.
The SurgyPad's patent award underscores U.S. Surgitech's commitment to investing in research and development to bring groundbreaking medical solutions to the market. The product has already received widespread recognition from surgeons and healthcare professionals, as well as being added to most of the top Group Purchasing Organization contracts in the U.S. for its potential to revolutionize patient positioning.
"We believe that the SurgyPad has the potential to transform the surgical landscape," added Maaz Meah. "Its all-encompassing design and enhanced safety features make it an indispensable tool for surgeons and nursing staff, helping them achieve better outcomes and improve patient care."
Complimenting the SurgyPad, U.S. Surgitech has also announced its newest product line, SurgyFoam. This new comprehensive product line aims to address the specific challenges faced by surgeons and medical professionals related to patient positioning and nerve protection. The SurgyFoam product line comprises a variety of surgical foam devices, each tailored to specific surgical applications, including (but not limited to) general, robotic, laparoscopic, and orthopedic surgery. As surgeries continue to evolve and the number of robotic procedures increases, patient positioning is becoming increasingly vital within hospital surgery suites.
About U.S. Surgitech:
U.S. Surgitech Inc. is a growing provider of surgical devices and instruments to many healthcare institutions throughout the country, as well as globally. Founded in 2003, U.S. Surgitech has emerged as an industry leader with exceptional customer service. Located in Carol Stream, IL, U.S. Surgitech offers a variety of top-tier surgical products based on the needs of the consumer. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, U.S. Surgitech continues to make significant contributions to the medical industry.
