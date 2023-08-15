Dental Digital X-ray Market is Expected to Reach $7.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the dental digital X-ray industry is poised to undergo transformative advancements, reshaping the landscape of oral healthcare. With the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital X-ray systems will evolve to provide not only high-resolution imaging but also swift and accurate diagnosis of various dental conditions. This amalgamation of advanced imaging and intelligent analysis will enable dentists to detect issues at their nascent stages, enhancing preventative care and minimizing invasive procedures. Moreover, the seamless integration of these digital systems into electronic health records will facilitate streamlined patient management and collaborative treatment planning among dental professionals. As concerns for patient radiation exposure diminish through ongoing technological refinements, the dental digital X-ray industry is on the cusp of revolutionizing oral healthcare through precision, efficiency, and holistic patient-centered approaches.

Dental Digital X-ray market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.0 Billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $7.0 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Technological advancements in the field of dental digital x-ray systems, and the growing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

Dental Digital X-ray Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $4.0 Billion Estimated Value by 2027 $7.0 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Dental Digital X-ray Market – Product, Type, End User, Application, Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing medical tourism Key Market Drivers Technological advancements

Dental Digital X-ray market major players covered in the report, such as:

The research report categorizes the dental digital x-ray market into the following segments and subsegments:

Product

Digital X-ray Systems

Analog X-ray Systems

Type

Extraoral X-ray Systems Panoramic/Cephalometric Systems Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems

Intraoral X-ray Systems Digital Sensors Photostimulable Phosphor (PSP) Systems

Hybrid X-ray Systems

Application

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Forensic

End User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The key stakeholders in the Dental Digital X-ray market include:

Dental Practitioners: Dentists, oral surgeons, and orthodontists who use digital X-ray technology for diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring oral health.

Dental Clinics and Hospitals: Healthcare facilities that adopt and implement digital X-ray systems to enhance patient care and streamline diagnostic processes.

Dental Radiographers: Professionals responsible for capturing, processing, and interpreting digital X-ray images, ensuring accurate and high-quality results.

Dental Equipment Manufacturers: Companies designing, manufacturing, and distributing digital X-ray machines and related technologies for dental practices and medical institutions.

Software Developers: Developers creating image analysis, storage, and management software that complements digital X-ray systems, aiding in data interpretation and patient record management.

Regulatory Agencies: Organizations overseeing safety, quality, and compliance standards in the dental industry to ensure the proper use and effectiveness of digital X-ray technology.

Dental Associations: Professional organizations and societies dedicated to promoting best practices, education, and research within the dental field, often guiding the adoption of advanced technologies.

Research Institutions: Academics and researchers contributing to advancements in dental imaging technology, including digital X-rays, through studies, innovation, and new discoveries.

Patients: Individuals benefiting from the improved diagnostic accuracy, reduced radiation exposure, and enhanced overall dental care made possible by digital X-ray technology.

Healthcare Administrators: Managers and administrators within dental clinics and hospitals who make decisions regarding the implementation, maintenance, and utilization of digital X-ray systems.

Insurance Companies: Entities that may factor in the use of digital X-ray technology when assessing coverage and reimbursement for dental procedures.

Investors and Financial Institutions: Individuals and entities providing funding, investments, and financial support to dental equipment manufacturers and technology developers in the digital X-ray market.

Educational Institutions: Schools and training centers that incorporate digital X-ray technology into their curriculum to prepare future dental professionals for modern diagnostic techniques.

Maintenance and Technical Support Providers: Individuals and companies offering technical support, maintenance, and servicing for digital X-ray equipment, ensuring its proper functioning.

Government Agencies: Government bodies that might regulate and oversee the distribution, use, and safety of digital X-ray technology within the dental healthcare sector.

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, Envista Holdings Corporation (US) acquired Carestream Dental's Intra-Oral Scanner (US) in line with its long-term strategy to focus on its fastest-growing Specialty Products & Technologies segment to digitalize dental workflows

In February 2022, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US) announced its collaboration with Google Cloud (US) and the launch of its medical-grade 3D printing solution to drive its leadership in Digital Dentistry.

In September 2021, Planmeca Oy (Finland) acquired KaVo Treatment Unit & Instrument business from Envista Holdings Corporation (US) to strengthen companies' product portfolio and dental solutions.

In March 2021, Air Techniques, Inc. (US) announced its partnership with DENTSPLY SIRONA (US)'s SICAT software. This Integration of SICAT software with ProVecta 3D Prime allows dentists to provide patients with an ideal experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Dental Digital X-ray Market:

Question 1: Which are the largest segment of the dental digital x-ray market, by type?

Answer: By type, the largest segment of dental digital x-ray market is the extraoral x-ray systems segment. This is mainly due to the rising popularity and demand for CBCT imaging systems.

Question 2: Which country occupies the largest share of the dental digital x-ray market, globally?

Answer: Out of all countries included under Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rets of the World, the US occupies the largest share of the market in 2021. This can be chalked down to factors like the presence of major market players in the country, and the uptake of latest technologies of dental imaging leading to a high demand of dental digital imaging systems.

Question 3: What are the key industry trends in the dental digital x-ray market?

Answer: The key trends in the dental digital x-ray market include growing adoption of cloud services, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, and impact of ios and augmented and virtual reality on digital dentistry.

Question 4: What is the impact of the recession on the dental digital x-ray market?

Answer: The impending recession may curb consumer spending on elective dental procedures, like the situation in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency departments like cardiology might not be affected as much as elective ones like orthopaedics. However, dental diagnosis and treatment is expected to show a moderate impact. Consequently, the market for dental digital x-ray systems will also be moderately affected.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the dental digital x-ray market by application, type, product, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To forecast the size of the dental digital x-ray market with respect to five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile key players in the dental digital x-ray market as well as comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches and enhancements, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions of the leading players in the dental digital x-ray market

