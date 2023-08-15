Village of Islamorada, FL, Better Prepares for Disaster Recovery with OpenGov Asset Management
The Village of Islamorada was slowed down by spreadsheets and paper-based processes. OpenGov provided a way forward.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hampered by the manual work of spreadsheets and paper-based systems, the Village of Islamorada, Florida, was in need of an asset management solution to help them harness data and plan for the future. Its search led to OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for local government.
Islamorada, a village of islands in the stunning Florida Keys, is a strong advocate for the adoption of modern solutions. Its pressing need was for a software solution that offered an easy-to-use interface and FEMA tracking/reporting, which was especially important given the area's exposure to hurricanes. Cartegraph Asset Management, with its ease of use and robust FEMA tracking capabilities, stood out during the Village’s search process.
As the Village of Islamorada begins its partnership with Cartegraph Asset Management, it eagerly anticipates an era of improved and efficient asset management. The switch to OpenGov’s software is expected to revolutionize operations, particularly in the domains of Transportation, Stormwater, and Parks & Recreation. The software’s swift, reliable FEMA tracking and reporting mark the start of a new chapter in the Village's commitment to resilience and preparedness.
The Village of Islamorada, FL joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
