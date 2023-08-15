Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,675 in the last 365 days.

urban-gro, Inc. Awarded $1.5 Million Contract to Provide Architecture, Interior Design, and Engineering Services

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and commercial sectors, today announced that the Company was awarded a $1.5 million contract to provide architecture, interior design, and engineering services to a healthcare sector client in the southeastern United States. The Company anticipates that the majority of the revenue from this project will be recognized over the next four quarters.

Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We continue to see our professional services offerings resonate across all of our target markets, including healthcare. This project is another example of our evolution into a professional services consulting company operating in multiple sectors.”

About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North America and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller: urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek: ICR, Inc.
(720) 730-8160
investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:
Patricia Whyte – MATTIO Communications
(551) 795-7315 
urbangro@mattio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

urban-gro, Inc. Awarded $1.5 Million Contract to Provide Architecture, Interior Design, and Engineering Services

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more