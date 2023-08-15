urban-gro, Inc. Awarded $1.5 Million Contract to Provide Architecture, Interior Design, and Engineering Services

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and commercial sectors, today announced that the Company was awarded a $1.5 million contract to provide architecture, interior design, and engineering services to a healthcare sector client in the southeastern United States. The Company anticipates that the majority of the revenue from this project will be recognized over the next four quarters.



Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We continue to see our professional services offerings resonate across all of our target markets, including healthcare. This project is another example of our evolution into a professional services consulting company operating in multiple sectors.”

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North America and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

