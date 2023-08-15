Submit Release
ACASS ADDS GLOBAL XRS AND PC-12 TO ITS FLEET OF MANAGED AIRCRAFT

Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS has added a Global XRS and a Pilatus PC-12 to its fleet of managed aircraft.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal-based business aviation support services leader ACASS has added a Global XRS and a Pilatus PC-12 to its fleet of managed aircraft.

The 2007 6-passenger Pilatus PC-12 has recently been placed on the ACASS TC (Canadian) commercial certificate and is currently available to fly charter.

The 2008 13-passenger Global XRS, based in Dubai, will initially operate privately before transitioning to a commercial operation on the ACASS San Marino AOC in the coming weeks.

“Expanding our managed aircraft fleet is one of our top priorities and integral to ACASS’s long-term growth plans,” said Steve Tedeschi, ACASS Sales Director Aircraft Management, Worldwide. “These aircraft are two of several we have added to our fleet this year and take advantage of our globe-spanning air operating certificates options.”

ACASS is a leading provider of highly customized support services for business aviation worldwide. Since 1994, we have been empowering leaders and visionaries to own their journeys with world-class expertise and best-in-class services, including sales & acquisition, flight crew staffing, aircraft management, leasing, and charter. ACASS is headquartered in Montreal with regional presence across the globe.

