Paylocity Partners with Visionary Elatia Abate Focusing on the Evolution of Modern HCM

Abate to Headline "The Future of HCM Now" Broadcast Event - An Exploration of How Organizations and Their Employees Can Thrive in Uncertain Times

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced an exclusive partnership with Elatia Abate as Futurist in Residence. A renowned expert on The Future of Work, Abate will bring her cutting-edge research and insights to support Paylocity’s clients.



“Paylocity is committed to building the most modern HCM solutions on the planet. As a reflection of that commitment, we’re partnering with industry-leading experts whose academic research is focused on studying the Future of Work. We believe Elatia’s first-person perspective as a previous HR executive will resonate deeply with our clients who are leading through uncertainty every day,” said Steve Beauchamp, co-CEO of Paylocity.

Abate will examine where Paylocity clients are today, where they are likely to be tomorrow and share best practices to assist Paylocity’s clients of all sizes. She will offer an external view into HR and modern workforce trends, as well as the evolution of technology and its impact on work, sharing those observations, conclusions, and predictions with Paylocity leaders and clients alike.

"We are at the dawn of an exciting era in which the future of work is being designed and developed at almost incomprehensible speeds,” said Abate. "As Paylocity Futurist in Residence, I can help Paylocity clients imagine the possibilities of how transformative dynamics can power HCM. I look forward to collaborating with Paylocity and making a meaningful impact as the company shapes and delivers the future of HCM."

Abate, creator of The Future of Now, is an entrepreneur whose mission is to revolutionize the way trailblazing leaders understand, train, and fuel their leadership. Named a Forbes leading female futurist, she is a globally recognized expert on the future of work and strategy. Her Future-Led Leadership™ learning and development content has been used in organizations including PwC, Verizon, UniGroup, RMI – Rocky Mountain Institute, Grupo Globo, CME Group, GMAC (Graduate Management Admissions Council), and the College of William and Mary Raymond A. Mason School of Business. ​

She has been featured in Fast Company, Esquire, Chief, Forbes, Exame, and La Voz, as well as in work with Trevor Noah and Tony Robbins. She was the only woman to contribute to the Tony Robbins 2020 Business Resiliency Expert series. ​

Join Abate and Paylocity on August 31, 2023 for an exclusive broadcast​ event.

The Future of HCM Now | REGISTER HERE

Streaming live August 31, 2023 | 2 p.m. ET

The broadcast will help HR and business executives step into leadership like never before. Attendees will learn the tools to shape the future of their organizations in the face of accelerating change, including:

How to navigate from chaos to clarity.

Ways to evolve from fear to fearlessness.

Path to progress from isolation to connection.



Attendees will earn one SHRM recertification credit.

