Elevar Therapeutics Names Dr. Chris Galloway Vice President of Clinical Development

FORT LEE, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of HLB Co., Ltd. and a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced the hiring of Dr. Chris Galloway as vice president of clinical development.



With more than 20 years’ experience in medical practice and industry leadership roles from early clinical development to medical affairs, Galloway most recently served as chief medical officer of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, a publicly traded company working to improve treatment for conditions associated with hypoxia. At Elevar, he’ll lead a talented team of medical professionals developing the company’s current portfolio and play a key strategic role in identifying and driving new assets and indications.

Galloway joins Elevar shortly after it submitted its first new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its tyrosine kinase inhibitor, rivoceranib, in combination with PD-1 inhibitor camrelizumab as a first-line therapy for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer. Elevar is also actively developing rivoceranib as a monotherapy treatment option for adenoid cystic carcinoma and as mono and combination therapies in other tumor cell types.

“Elevar Therapeutics is currently active in all stages of clinical development and Dr. Chris Galloway’s breadth of experience makes him a perfect addition to our talented team,” said Elevar Chief Executive Officer Saeho Chong. “We are delighted to welcome Chris aboard as we continue our focused effort to advance new therapies for patients with unmet needs.”

Galloway previously served as senior medical director at La Jolla Pharmaceutical, global medical director at Rakuten Medical, director of medical affairs at Merck, and medical director and principal investigator at DaVita Clinical Research. He was also an emergency room physician for more than a decade.

Galloway holds an MD from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston and bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Elevar Therapeutics

Elevar Therapeutics, Inc. is a rapidly growing, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company built on the promise of elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options. Elevar’s lead proprietary drug candidates include rivoceranib and paclitaxel micellar (Apealea®).

Rivoceranib, under the name apatinib in China, is commercialized by Hengrui Pharma in China and was approved in China as a single agent for the treatment of gastric cancer (2014), a second-line treatment for advanced HCC (2020), and first-line treatment in combination with camrelizumab for uHCC (2023). It has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S., Europe and South Korea and has been clinically tested in more than 6,000 patients worldwide in numerous cancer indications.

Apealea® is a non-Cremophor EL based formulation of paclitaxel that received marketing authorization by the European Commission in November 2018, making it Europe’s first non-Cremophor EL formulation of paclitaxel approved for use in ovarian cancer. Elevar is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in Ireland and South Korea.

Additional information is available at ElevarTherapeutics.com .

