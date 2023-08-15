Reeves College is Bringing People Together and Inviting Prospective Students to Discover Exciting Opportunities at its Open House Event

Calgary, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Calgary, August 15, 2023] - Reeves College, a leading private institution offering career-focused education in Alberta, is delighted to announce its upcoming Open House event on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 3pm to 7pm across all Reeves College campuses. The focus of this event is to bring people together through community initiatives like fundraising activities, workshops, and information sessions about the programs offered at its campuses.

The Open House also offers attendees a unique opportunity to:

Explore Reeves College: Participants will have the chance to explore our state-of-the-art campuses, connect with experienced instructors, and gain valuable insights into the College's rich history of academic excellence.

Discover Our Programs: Aspiring students will get to delve into a diverse array of industry-relevant programs offered by Reeves College. From business and healthcare to legal studies and art and design, Reeves College offers a variety of options tailored to meet the demands of the modern job market.

Learn from Guest Speakers: Throughout the event, industry professionals, community leaders and alums will share their personal success stories and career journeys, offering a glimpse into the exciting and fulfilling paths that Reeves College graduates have pursued.

Contests and Delicious Treats: Attendees can participate in interactive contests and stand a chance to win exciting prizes and gift cards during the event. Reeves College is dedicated to making this Open House a memorable and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Furthermore, prospective students who enroll in a program by August 31 and start their studies by September 30 will have the opportunity to qualify for various scholarships and prizes available at each of our campuses in Alberta, including:

Two scholarships covering 50% of program tuition

Five scholarships valued at $5,000 each

Ten scholarships worth $2,000 each

Prospective students, parents, and career advisors are encouraged to join Reeves College at the Open House event on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 3pm to 7pm.

For more information about Reeves College or the open house event, please visit https://rsvp.reevescollege.ca/Event/7/s12506

About Reeves College:

Since its inception in 1961, Reeves College has been a beacon of market-driven career training programs in Alberta. With strategically located campuses across the province, our commitment lies in delivering quality education and preparing our graduates for success in their chosen fields. Whether your passion lies in business, healthcare, legal studies, art and design, or education, Reeves College offers industry-relevant courses designed to pave the way for a rewarding future.

