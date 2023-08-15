BairesDev Named One of America's Fastest Growing Companies: Marks Fourth Consecutive Inclusion in Inc. 5000 List

Among the companies included on the list, the software development unicorn was placed in the 11th position of the fastest-growing companies from the California area and among the Top IT companies.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software outsourcing company, has once again been recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The company was placed in the 11th position of the fastest-growing companies from the California area and among the Top IT companies. This honor marks the fourth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list and is a testament to the firm's extraordinary growth, resilience, and innovation in an increasingly digital world.



Over the past four years, BairesDev has maintained an average annual growth rate of 86% from 2019 to 2022, driven by its focus on customer service and high-quality tech solutions. Its fully remote model allows the firm to build teams of the best-qualified engineers who rapidly and efficiently deliver value to clients, from emerging startups to Fortune 500 powerhouses. BairesDev's key client statistics include:

Its client base increased by over 250% in the last five years, serving organizations from more than 100 industries.

85% of BairesDev's clients are US-based, with most of its customers coming from San Francisco Bay Area and New York City.

The company's influence is global, with clients spanning 27 countries.



"After fourteen years of operations, our company keeps growing at outstanding rates, thriving in the face of adverse market conditions. We continue adapting to the market needs, leveraging the expertise of our talented teams to keep delivering top-notch software solutions to our clients," said Nacho De Marco, BairesDev's CEO and co-founder. "Our mission to bridge the gap between business needs and top tech talent keeps us moving forward and motivates us to continue driving innovation within the 100+ industries we work with."

Since its inception, the unicorn has been committed to excellence in software development, evident by its comprehensive talent selection process supported by AI, choosing only the top 1% of talent from over 1 million yearly applications. Its distributed workforce now encompasses 4,000 of the brightest professionals from over 50 countries.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future”.

By leveraging its robust and flexible business model, BairesDev continues to foster technological innovation and drive remarkable growth despite challenging global conditions.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is the nearshore partner for software development. Its approach centers on understanding before action, offering tailored solutions: dedicated teams, outsourced projects, staff augmentation, and more. With over a decade of experience, BairesDev has collaborated with startups, SMBs, Fortune Global 500 companies, and industry disruptors across the world. Our clients include brands like Google, J&J, and Rolls Royce.

The company employs a team of 4,000+ rigorously vetted bilingual software professionals from the Americas and the Caribbean. They represent the top 1% of talent across 50 countries. Its track record boasts hundreds of satisfied clients and on-budget, on-time project delivery. BairesDev is ready to provide the same high-quality results for you.

BairesDev transforms the biggest business and tech challenges into value-driven outcomes and lasting partnerships.