Tolentino pursues justice for abused 'kasambahay'

MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino upholds the need for justice to a 44-year-old 'kasambahay' who was allegedly abused by the family of her employer in Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro.

In an interview with 95.9 Radyo Totoo-Batangas on Tuesday, Tolentino said the Philippine Legal Justice Center (PLJC), which he founded, is closely monitoring and actively collaborating with the lead counsel of Ms. Elvie Verga, the household helper who allegedly suffered physical, emotional, and psychological tortures in the hands of her employer in the last three years.

"Bilang chairman ng Committee on Justice and Human Rights, ako mismo nakatutok dito e kasi yung tao ko nga nagpadala na ako ng mga abogado at may hearing sa August 23, at pinag-aaralan namin kung magkakaroon din ng pandinig sa Senado," said Tolentino.

Citing various news reports, Vergara was reportedly subjected to relentless physical and emotional maltreatment by her employer--a married couple and their two kins--spanning from 2020 to 2023, which later caused visual and hearing impairments to the victim.

Tolentino's PLJC last Friday formed an active collaboration with Vergara's legal team at the Office of the City Prosecutor in Batangas City in filing criminal charges against her employer, which include violation of the Revised Penal Code--serious physical injuries and serious illegal detention--as well as violation of Republic Act No. 10361 or the so-called 'Domestic Workers Act' (Batas Kasambahay).

Tolentino said he is also now studying the possibility of filing a measure, which seeks to impose stiffer penalties against abusive employers.

"So (dapat) taasan yung parusa at siguro dito sa kasong ito siguraduhing makakamit ang hustisya para kay Manang Elvie, maparusahan yung dapat maparusahan," said Tolentino.