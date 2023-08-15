PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 15, 2023 Principles First: Robin Defies 'Tradition' at Bicameral Meeting on Hijab Day Bill The continued discrimination against Filipino Muslim women must end, and this could start with a law mandating the observance of a National Hijab Day. Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla stressed this principle on Tuesday at the bicameral conference committee for the measure, as he moved to adopt the House of Representatives' version of the proposed legislation - even if this means going against the "tradition" of senators supporting the Senate's position. "Siyempre ang ating minimithi ay ang Hijab Day na yun lang mabigyan ng pansin. Sabi nga ni Rep. Mujiv Hataman, ito ay isang crusade - krusada ito na inilalarawan ang ating paghingi ng atensyon sa ating kababayan sa buong bansa na bigyang pansin ang diskriminasyon sa ating kababayan (Our hope is that the Hijab Day would be given attention. As Rep. Mujiv Hataman said, this is a crusade to bring attention to the discrimination experienced by Muslim Filipinos)," said Padilla, who chaired the bicameral conference committee meeting. The House version (House Bill 5693) sought the observance of a National Hijab Day, while the Senate version (Senate Bill 1410) sought a National Day for Hijab "and other Traditional Garments and Attire." Because of this, he sought the understanding of his fellow senators for his move. When Sen. Pia Cayetano asked him if he was serious with his move, he said, "Yes, Ma'am." For his part, House contingent head Rep. Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo (Lanao del Norte) moved to suspend the bicameral conference. "I would like to appeal to the Chair and the Senate panel to give us time, for us to have diplomatic channels with our counterparts in the Senate so we can come up with a bill that satisfies everybody," Dimaporo said. Padilla earlier filed Senate Bill 1272 - which was incorporated into Senate Bill 1410 - seeking a National Hijab Day on Feb. 1 of every year to show solidarity with Muslim Filipino women and to recognize their wearing of the hijab as a symbol of modesty. He sought to end discrimination especially against Muslim women through "awareness, education and empowerment." He added the proposed measure aims to counter the "colonial mentality" where the hijab symbolizes the oppression of women. "Stereotypical representations lead to misconceptions and one-dimensional view that Muslim women are powerless and oppressed. Recent controversies in different parts of the world - from hijabis being denied entry on school grounds to Muslim women getting assaulted for wearing hijab - have been polarizing and detrimental to Muslim women. Domestically, Filipino Muslim women are no strangers to these challenges," Padilla said in Senate Bill 1272. Aside from Padilla and Dimaporo, present at the bicameral meeting were Senators Pia Cayetano, Nancy Binay and Ronald dela Rosa; and Reps Mujiv Hataman (Basilan), JC Abalos (4PS party list), Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur 1st district), and Bai Dimple Mastura (Maguindanao del Norte). Prinsipyo Muna: Robin, Binangga ang 'Tradisyon' sa Bicameral Meeting sa Hijab Day Bill Mahalaga ang mabigyan ng atensyon ang patuloy na diskriminasyon laban sa kababaihang Muslim, sa pamamagitan ng pagpasa ng batas para sa National Hijab Day. Ito ang prinsipyong iginiit ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nang iminungkahi niya sa bicameral conference committee para sa naturang panukalang batas para i-adopt ang bersyon ng Kamara rito - kahit na "tradisyon" ng mga senador ang suportahan ang posisyon ng Senado. "Siyempre ang ating minimithi ay ang Hijab Day na yun lang mabigyan ng pansin. Sabi nga ni Rep. Mujiv Hataman, ito ay isang crusade - krusada ito na inilalarawan ang ating paghingi ng atensyon sa ating kababayan sa buong bansa na bigyang pansin ang diskriminasyon sa ating kababayan," ani Padilla, na namuno sa bicameral conference committee meeting. Humingi rin siya ng paumanhin at pag-unawa sa kapwa senador dito. Nang tinanong si Padilla ni Sen. Pia Cayetano kung seryoso siya sa kanyang mungkahi, sinabi niya, "Yes, Ma'am." Ang bersyon ng Kamara (House Bill 5693) ay nananawagan ng National Hijab Day, habang ang bersyon ng Senado (Senate Bill 1410) ay sumusulong ng National Day para sa Hijab "and other Traditional Garments and Attire." Nagmungkahi naman si House contingent head Rep. Mohamad Khalid Dimaporo (Lanao del Norte) na suspindihin ang bicameral conference. "I would like to appeal to the Chair and the Senate panel to give us time, for us to have diplomatic channels with our counterparts in the Senate so we can come up with a bill that satisfies everybody," aniya. Sa paghain ng Senate Bill 1272 na isinama sa Senate Bill 1410, isinulong ni Padilla ang paggunita ng National Hijab Day sa Pebrero 1 ng bawa't taon bilang pakikiisa sa ating mga kababaihang Muslim at pagpapahalaga sa kanilang pagsuot ng hijab bilang simbolo ng kahinhinan. Nais ni Padilla na tuldukan ang diskriminasyon lalo na laban sa kababaihang Muslim sa pamamagitan ng "awareness, education and empowerment." Dagdag niya, hangad ng panukalang batas na kontrahin ang "colonial mentality" kung saan nagiging simbolo ng pag-aapi sa kababaihan ang hijab. "Stereotypical representations lead to misconceptions and one-dimensional view that Muslim women are powerless and oppressed. Recent controversies in different parts of the world - from hijabis being denied entry on school grounds to Muslim women getting assaulted for wearing hijab - have been polarizing and detrimental to Muslim women. Domestically, Filipino Muslim women are no strangers to these challenges," ani Padilla sa Senate Bill 1272. Bukod kay Padilla at Dimaporo, kasama rin sa bicameral meeting sina Senador Pia Cayetano, Nancy Binay at Ronald dela Rosa; at Reps Mujiv Hataman (Basilan), JC Abalos (4PS party list), Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur 1st district), and Bai Dimple Mastura (Maguindanao del Norte).