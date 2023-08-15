Natural Resource Commission to meet Aug. 17 via teleconference

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference beginning at 9:30 a.m., Aug. 17. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen, Tammi Kircher and KR Buck. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Aug. 17 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Public Land Management Projects

Approval of the Minutes

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

Grant Recommendations- Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grants

Contract Amendment with Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associate, Inc-Fort Atkinson Historic District

*Public Land Management Projects *Chapter 17 lease – Clayton County – Viserion Grain, LLC *28-E Management Agreement - South Fork Mill Creek Mitigation Site – Iowa Department of Transportation - Jackson County *Contract Amendment- 3 with Sunderman Farm Management Co.

Land Acquisition Otter Creek, Fayette County – Medberry Farms Perkins Marsh Wildlife Management Area, Palo Alto County – Herke Revocable Trust Fish Farm Mounds Wildlife Management Area, Allamakee County – Van Brocklin Big Marsh Wildlife Management Area, Butler County – Steven and Diane Winkey Trout Run WMA, Winneshiek County – Kelly Bachelder

Construction-Large Projects

Three Mile Lake, Water Quality Improvements and Fish Habitat – Union County

Little Sioux Access, Parking Lot – Harrison County

Maquoketa Caves State Park, Wastewater Treatment – Jackson County

DLS Shooting Range, Range Renovation – Scott County, IA

Contract with Shive-Hattery-Engineering Services

Contract with the City of Creston-McKinley Lake

Contract with the City of Grinnell-Arbor Lake and Lake Nyanza

General Discussion

Next meeting, Sept. 14, in Des Moines

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc