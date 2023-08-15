SoundThinking, Inc. Releases Second ESG Report: Addressing and Enabling Equitable Outcomes for Public Safety and Social Good

Summary: SoundThinking, Inc., has released its second Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, emphasizing its commitment to engaging law enforcement with technology solutions for positive public safety outcomes. The report highlights the company’s efforts in addressing societal challenges of public safety, emphasizing community safety, social impact, governance transparency, and environmental sustainability.

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and community assistance groups, is proud to announce its second Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This report showcases the company's mission to facilitate law enforcement’s application of technology solutions that help them become more efficient, effective and equitable in co-producing positive public safety outcomes with and for the communities they serve.

"SoundThinking is dedicated to the well-being of communities and the responsible use of our technology," said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. "Our ESG Report reflects our core belief that the highest and best use of technology is when it can be harnessed to promote social good. I am grateful for the comprehensive work that Nasim Golzadeh and the ESG committee put into creating this important document. I’m also thankful for the guidance of Marc Morial, Chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the support of the board of directors in developing and publishing this report."

The ESG Report highlights SoundThinking's efforts and progress in addressing the pressing societal challenges of public safety and justice in an environment of diminished law enforcement resources and ever-increasing demands of policing transparency and accountability. The ESG Report puts forward data, statistics and real-world narratives that outline the company's commitment to:

Community Safety and Policing Ethics

SoundThinking's products and technologies assist law enforcement agencies in swiftly responding to gunfire incidents, which may promote quicker emergency responses and evidence collection, to help save lives and enhance gun crime investigations. Further, SoundThinking’s product suite digitizes the investigative process to enable increased case closure rates to provide closure to victims of crimes and helps to better allocate patrol resources to reduce the over-policing and underserving of communities that have been historically marginalized.

Social Impact

The ESG Report underscores SoundThinking's engagement with local community organizations to share information and support violence interruption initiatives. These activities impact the lives of individuals residing in areas the company serves and who deserve to live, work and play in neighborhoods that are safe. SoundThinking is particularly proud to expand its Data For Good program, which avails critical data and tools to organizations outside of policing to help efficiently direct social resources address root-cause issues that drive crime and violence.

Governance, Transparency and Trust

Importantly, the ESG Report also provides insights and details into SoundThinking's governance structure and oversight mechanisms, as well as its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Furthermore, it highlights the company's investment in maintaining the highest possible security and data protection posture and codification of business conduct and ethics to mitigate risks to its brand reputation.

Environmental Sustainability

SoundThinking acknowledges its responsibility to minimize its environmental footprint. The ESG Report outlines steps taken to reduce energy consumption, minimize waste and apply the company’s technology solutions to protect reefs and underwater life in the Coral Triangle from the damaging impact of fish bombing.

The SoundThinking ESG report is available for download on the company's website.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and services for law enforcement, civic leadership, and community assistance groups to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking products and technologies are used by more than 200 customers and 2000+ agencies worldwide and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Jerome Filip, PR & Marketing Specialist

SoundThinking, Inc.

510-203-0934

jfilip@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Thomas Thayer

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gateway-grp.com