Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,640 in the last 365 days.

Leading Novelty Retailer Extends Strategy to Power Online Growth with HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a leading innovator in cloud-based marketing technology software, today announced that one of the nation's largest online novelty retailers has renewed its commitment to Bridgeline's AI-powered search solution, HawkSearch.

The leading retailer will extend their long-term license agreement with HawkSearch for another 12 months, a significant engagement worth nearly $240k in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). With this multi-site license agreement the retailer will continue to power the product discovery experience across enterprise of multiple branded sites by leveraging HawkSearch's intelligent site search capabilities and AI-driven product recommendationsto continue to scale its online presence, drive conversions and revenue growth.

With a catalog of over 60,000 unique products, the company is one of the nation's largest direct retailers of novelty items and fundraising products.

HawkSearch has a proven history of powering growth for online retail customers such as Wrigley Sports, Sweetwater Sound, and Powell's Books Inc. HawkSearch drives ecommerce for B2C customers with personalized online shopping and search experiences, dynamic filters, and predictive recommendations based on user behavior.

"Our continued partnership with this leading retailer highlights their commitment to harnessing BLIN's capabilities to continue to fuel their digital growth," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

For more information, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Leading Novelty Retailer Extends Strategy to Power Online Growth with HawkSearch

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more