Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,639 in the last 365 days.

Ashvattha Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation of Preclinical Data on New ‘Dendranib’ Nanomedicine Candidate at the 16th International Society of Neuroimmunology Congress (ISNI)

  • Data will showcase anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects of ASH41020, a novel CSFR1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor ‘dendranib’, in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis 

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company developing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics, today announced a poster presentation of preclinical data on ASH41020, its new ‘dendranib’ nanomedicine candidate, at the International Society of Neuroimmunology Congress (ISNI) being held August 21 – 24, 2023 in Québec City, Canada.

The presentation will showcase the anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory effects of ASH41020 through its selective targeting of activated microglia and macrophages in regions of inflammation in a mouse model of Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

The details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: ASH41020, A Novel Hydroxyl Dendrimer CSF1R Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor ‘Dendranib’ Nanomedicine, Polarizes Macrophages Toward an Anti-Inflammatory Phenotype and Improves Disease Severity in a Mouse Model of Multiple Sclerosis
Session Title: Inflammation in Neurodegenerative Diseases
Abstract Presentation Number: 259
Presenter: Jeffrey L. Cleland, Ph.D., Chairman, President and CEO, Ashvattha Therapeutics
Date/Time: Monday August 21, 2023, 4:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m ET 
Location: Centré Des Congrés Québec 

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, and inflammation. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com 

Media Contact
Sky Striar
LifeSci Communications
617-797-6672
sstriar@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ashvattha Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation of Preclinical Data on New ‘Dendranib’ Nanomedicine Candidate at the 16th International Society of Neuroimmunology Congress (ISNI)

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more