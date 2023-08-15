Submit Release
Amethyst Announces 4 New CBD Wellness Products and EDI Compliancy

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT), is proud to announce our new website that includes 4 additional Amethyst products with EDI compliant capabilities too.

Amethyst is proud to announce the launch of 4 new products to our line. Amethyst CBD FreezeAmethyst Massage OilAmethyst GummiesAmethyst Drink Enhancer. The NEW Amethyst website is live at http://LiveAmethystCBD.com

Being EDI compliant for retailers allows smoother ordering and shipping of our products and integration into their processes. An EDI system enables us to transmit large amounts of data to our trading partners without the difficulties of manual communication processes. Amethyst is on track to growing our supply chain partners and streamline communication processes accordingly. Amethyst is in the process of being available to and submitting to large retail chains for ordering and distribution.

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. (EXMT)

Alternative Wellness Health, FKA Anything Technologies Media (EXMT) is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Contact:
Anything Technologies Media, Inc. 
info@anythingtechnologiesmedia.com


