Flock Safety Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 for a 2nd Consecutive Year

Flock Safety, the all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime, ranks among top 4% of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that Flock Safety ranks No.189 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating the past year’s inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and contracting hiring market. Flock Safety moved up from its No. 213 spot on last year’s Inc. 5000 list.

"Amidst a challenging economic climate, I am incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work of our team at Flock Safety,” said CFO James LaCamp. “Our advancement on the 2023 Inc. 5000 is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, dedication to our customers, and our bold mission of protecting and serving the whole community.”

Over the past year, Flock Safety has engaged in its most innovative product development to-date, launching a suite of new products for city-wide public safety. New offerings include Flock Safety Condor™ , an advanced live and recorded video subscription service, and FlockOS™ , a robust software platform enabling law enforcement agencies of any size to harness real-time intelligence benefits.

Flock has seen significant growth in its Community Safety and Law Enforcement verticals, and established itself as the preeminent leader in safety technology for commercial businesses , from SMB to enterprise.

“In addition to revenue growth, Flock Safety is now helping law enforcement solve about 7% of reported crime in the U.S., a metric which truly exemplifies our mission to Eliminate Crime,” said Flock Safety CEO and Founder Garrett Langley.

Earlier this year, Flock Safety's exceptional growth was acknowledged by the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG), naming the company the #1 highest-growth entity in the state for the Lower Middle Market category in 2023.

Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Our intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Our full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 3,700 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

