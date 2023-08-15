QuestionPro Announces New Version of its 360 Development Feedback Platform

Comprehensive new version enables companies to run much more efficient and effective evaluation processes at a lower cost

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services has launched a new version of its 360 development platform to help companies more effectively run their 360s and develop their leaders.



Because 360-degree feedback has high visibility inside of the company, particularly with executives and high potentials, QuestionPro made sure that the technology is highly customizable and agile, with upwards of 20 configuration settings on how organizations can set up the process. For example, those participating in the program can log into a proprietary portal where they can nominate their evaluators, complete self-evaluations and provide feedback to others as well.

In the same portal, the subject’s managers can take actions such as make any adjustments to nominated raters and review reports before their direct reports receive them. Because of the high level of configurability, the new technology can suit the needs of any organization who wants to make 360-degree feedback a part of their leadership development process.

This degree of flexibility particularly empowers consultancies to be able to scale and grow their business by leveraging QuestionPro technology to power their proprietary 360 feedback models and be able to effectively personalize it for each of their clients. This agility and high degree of customization makes it easy to transfer over from a previously used technology, and further improve their client experience by increasing the amount of engagement, or the number of people completing the surveys, because they can either take them from the portal or directly from their email, whatever suits them the best. This increased engagement has helped QuestionPro’s consulting clients both expand inside their current customer base, as well as win new business.

“While our 360-degree feedback platform has been helping customers deliver effective leadership evaluations and development programs for nearly a decade now, we saw an opportunity to further leverage technology, AI, as well as a comprehensive set of learnings from experience with thousands of users to create what we believe is the most impactful 360-degree feedback platform on the market today,” said Sanja Licina, Ph.D., President of QuestionPro Workforce.

The Talent Strategy group has been using QuestionPro’s 360-degree feedback platform to power their OPTM360 product for the past three years. They specifically have benefitted from Custom 360 subject reports, single sign on for portal access, and multilingual survey and portal capabilities, leading to a significant growth in their business.

“We developed the OPTM360 to make behavior change faster, easier and excuse-free,” said Marc Effron, President of the Talent Strategy Group. “To be able to most effectively deliver on our philosophy, we needed a technology that was reliable and could adapt to our model, and QuestionPro as a partner has delivered in these areas.”

QuestionPro also goes beyond technology to truly partner with clients to help them implement and run effective 360 development programs inside their organizations and with their clients.

Beth Ann Murray, Director of the OPTM360, said, "I can always depend on the support provided by the QuestionPro Team; I feel they are an integral part of my team, caring for my clients as if they were their own. The dedicated customer support is familiar, friendly, and accessible and truly helps me meet the needs of my customers."

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Europe, Canada, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and India, our customers have 24/7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

