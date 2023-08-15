Nextech Launches New Med Spa Software that Drives Facility Growth in a Rapidly Evolving Industry

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, a complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers, announced today the debut of Nextech Med Spa, the industry's first end-to-end software solution designed specifically for med spas. This pioneering platform aims to transform the way med spas operate, streamlining workflows, enhancing client/patient experiences, and empowering business growth.



Nextech Med Spa is designed to address the unique challenges faced by med spa owners and staff through a single, comprehensive platform for business and client/patient management. The platform provides owners with end-to-end visibility and management capabilities to optimize their business processes and elevate care, from the front desk to consultations in the exam room and beyond.

"Demand for aesthetic and wellness services continues to increase, making managing a med spa more complex than ever before,” said Bill Lucchini, CEO of Nextech. "Until now, med spa owners had to make do with generalist point solutions that often don’t consider the unique nature of their workflows and customer interactions. Nextech Med Spa is built for purpose, equipping med spa owners and teams with the right tools in a unified platform so they can deliver exceptional client experiences while optimizing business operations."

Nextech Med Spa empowers business owners by consolidating a full suite of tools and services into an integrated, customized platform. Key features of Nextech Med Spa include:

Fast, Fluid Charting and Photo Management: Charting is seamlessly integrated with photo management and markup in a simple, sleek interface that puts everything at the fingertips of the care provider — the first of its kind in aesthetics.

Centralized Check In/Out Hub: Clients receive a personalized experience and spend less time waiting. Automated consultation notes and suggested sales electronically routed to the front desk can save staff hours of time per week compared to manual paper processing.

Integrated Point-of-Sale (POS) and Membership Management: The membership-based POS system allows for easy payment processing and enables checkouts anywhere within the office for added client convenience.



As a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, Nextech is committed to empowering med spas to thrive in a competitive market. Nextech Med Spa represents a new era of efficiency, precision, and client-centricity in the industry.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering innovative solutions and services that drive efficiency, fuel growth, and enhance the patient care experience. Nextech services more than 11,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Plastic Surgery, and Med Spa.

