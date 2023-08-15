CYCLE Kids Launches Brooklyn-Based Fundraising Campaign

Non-profit to Kick Off Back-to-School Campaign with a Times Square Billboard on National Non-Profit Day

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYCLE Kids, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing schools with bicycles, helmets, health information and training to help ensure children have exposure to a physically and emotionally healthy start in life, today announced the launch of a new campaign, created to drive fundraising to bring CYCLE Kids programming to 10,000 children in 30 elementary schools in New York City Public Schools’ District 20 in Brooklyn. The campaign will launch on National Nonprofit Day (August 17) with a billboard in Times Square and representatives of the charity and the school district on hand to show their support.



The organization’s new creative campaign, “A Bike Can Take You Anywhere,” was a pro bono initiative created by healthcare marketing agency, Ogilvy Health, with the intention of tapping into the freedom, confidence and unlimited potential kids feel when they first learn to ride a bike. Inspired by the CYCLE Kids mission and its enduring impact, Frank O’Brien of Five Tier, Inc. approached CYCLE Kids to offer $50K worth of free media to ensure broader visibility and reach for their mission, as well as the organization’s fundraising effort for Brooklyn schools. Five Tier, Inc. is responsible for the Times Square billboard placement, along with additional placements on digital roadside billboards, connected TV, radio spots, digital display ads, and email campaigns.

CYCLE Kids first became aware of the need of the Brooklyn schools when Anthony Carraro, Brooklyn District 20 PE Instructional Coach, approached the group upon learning of their mission and their many successful programs implemented throughout the New York and Boston areas. Mr. Carraro said, “When I first learned of the CYCLE Kids program and the fact that it’s taught through phys ed classes, integrating the physical activity of riding a bike with practical lessons about nutrition, I thought it would be perfect for a back-to-school initiative for our kids in District 20.” He added, “Who doesn’t like the idea of providing an opportunity to impact physical and mental health in kids, along with education and youth development, all by helping them fall in love with biking? Fortunately for us, CYCLE Kids was happy to take on the challenge.”

Responding to Mr. Carraro, Julianne Idlet, the founder of CYCLE Kids, said, “Anthony’s request to bring the CYCLE Kids programming to the whole of District 20 is the largest initiative we’ve undertaken to date, but one that we’re extremely passionate about. It’s so important in high-need, multi-racial communities that children are able to see and believe in their own potential.” Ms. Idlet continued, “CYCLE Kids programs have proven time and again that by giving a child access to a bike, they can see a future beyond their current circumstances—and that belief in themselves just grows and grows! This is why we’re committed to raise both awareness and funds in support of this meaningful cause,” she concluded.

CYCLE Kids was founded in 2004 on the premise that physical education and healthy nutrition can improve concentration and behavior, which can in turn have a positive effect in the classroom and beyond. CYCLE Kids programming meets the national core learning standards for physical education and academics, targeting children in grades 3 through 5 in underserved communities. Since its inception, the organization and has seen more than 39,000 children participate in the group’s programming.

All funds raised by CYCLE Kids between National Nonprofit Day, August 17, and September 30th will be directed to the Brooklyn program for the purchase of bicycles, safety equipment and programming. To donate to the Brooklyn program or for more information about CYCLE Kids initiatives, please visit www.cyclekids.org.

About CYCLE Kids

CYCLE Kids is committed to working with elementary schools in underserved, racially diverse communities to ensure the basic rights of children to a physically and emotionally healthy start in life, all through the fun of biking and learning about healthy nutrition. The program helps children gain confidence and improve self-esteem while learning active and healthy life skills, and achieving better academic outcomes.

For more information contact: Julianne Idlet /jidlet@cyclekids.org Vicki Reed /vicki.vs.reed@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01948ac7-e366-4e65-b48f-c088e22f367c