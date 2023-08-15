Huntington Junior College and Herzing University Forge New Articulation Agreement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Junior College (HJC) is proud to announce a partnership with Herzing University, enabling HJC graduates to seamlessly continue their education and pursue a bachelor's degree online at Herzing University. This agreement solidifies HJC's commitment to providing an affordable, flexible, and world-class education to its students.



Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and a robust online division, offers career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate’s degrees, and diploma programs in healthcare, technology, business, and public safety.

This partnership articulation agreement allows HJC graduates and alumni who choose to attend Herzing University to transfer up to 90 credit hours towards a bachelor’s degree. They also have the opportunity to participate in a dual enrollment option where they can earn up to 12 credit hours towards their master's degree while in the bachelor’s program. This may make the next degree quicker and less expensive to obtain.

A signing ceremony for this agreement will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, at the HJC building in downtown Huntington. Dr. Kiko Suarez, Chief Academic Officer of HJC, will be joined by Thomas P. Perin, Sr., Herzing University's Associate Vice President of Community & Educational Partnerships, on behalf of Provost and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Kitty Kautzer, to sign the articulation agreement.

Following the signing ceremony, at 11 a.m. both HJC and Herzing University will be hosting an informational session about the agreement for current and prospective students. Interested individuals needing more information can contact Paige Justice at pjustice@hjc.edu.

"Huntington Junior College is delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with Herzing University," said Dr. Suarez. "Our commitment to providing students with a world-class education is further strengthened through this agreement, which will open new avenues of growth and success for our graduates."

Perin expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Herzing University is proud to partner with HJC as we work together to help their graduating students seamlessly transfer into a bachelor's degree program. I want to thank HJC Chief Academic Officer Kiko Suarez and his team for their efforts in helping to build this partnership together.”

About HJC

Founded in 1936, Huntington Junior College is a comprehensive, open-admission private institution that serves students from the West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio tri-state area, as well as globally. The college's mission is to prepare students for successful employment and lifelong learning. HJC is ranked among the top six medical assistant schools and dental schools in West Virginia and offers robust substance abuse counseling and business management programs. HJC is owned by SensibleSchool, Inc., a subsidiary of Certell, Inc. More information is available at www.hcj.edu.

About Herzing University

Herzing University, located in the heart of Milwaukee, is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and has been at the forefront of delivering career-focused education since its inception in 1965. With a reputation for providing flexible learning options, the university has received recognition from U.S. News & World Report for 11 consecutive years for some of the top online programs in the nation. For more information visit www.herzing.edu.

Mara Conklin, (847) 340-6823

mconklin@teamclarus.com