Science 37 Recognized as Best Digital Health Solution Nominee at 2023 Prix Galien USA Awards

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the clinical research industry-leading Metasite™ is proud to announce its nomination for the prestigious 2023 Prix Galien USA Awards in the category of "Best Digital Health Solution.” The Prix Galien Awards, organized by The Galien Foundation, recognize and celebrate groundbreaking innovations in the life sciences industry that significantly advance human health and well-being.



"We are honored to see Science 37 recognized as a nominee for the Prix Galien USA Awards," said David Coman, CEO of Science 37. "This nomination is a testament to our team's dedication to accelerating clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients through our Metasite. We are proud to be part of an exceptional group of innovators striving to make a positive impact on patients' lives."

Science 37 has redefined the clinical trial landscape, as a virtual site that transforms research by enabling patients to participate in trials from the comfort of their homes. With investigator oversight, the Metasite removes boundaries and enhances experience with flexible telemedicine visits, remote data capture, and convenient scheduling times. Powered by a proprietary platform that enables eConsent, ePRO, telemedicine, scheduling, and wearable/ device integration, the Metasite drives unified study orchestration, greater compliance, and high-quality data—reaching patients, wherever they are.

The 2023 Prix Galien USA Forum, taking place on October 26, 2023, at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in New York City, will feature the nominees for "Best Digital Health Solution" among others, and later that evening, during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, the winners in all categories will be unveiled and honored.

“We extend our congratulations to Science 37 for their remarkable contributions to clinical research," said Galien Foundation Chair, Bruno Cohen. "The Awards represent endless determination in the pursuit of life-changing innovation, and we are excited to announce the 2023 nominations.”

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our Metasite™ we reach an expanded population beyond the traditional site, delivering on our goal of clinical research that works for everyone—with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own homes, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. Our Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform with in-house medical and operational experts that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com , or email science37@science37.com .



About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

