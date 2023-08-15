Maple Ridge Community Management Raises Over C$150,000 For Charity

Proceeds will benefit charitable work of Associa Cares Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), an Associa company and leading provider of condominium management services throughout southwestern Ontario, recently raised more than C$150,000 at its annual golf tournament to benefit the company’s affiliate nonprofit, Associa Cares Canada, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and manmade disasters.

The annual fundraiser, which took place at Glen Eagle Golf Club in Caledon, recorded its second consecutive year of record-breaking donations. Associa Cares Canada President Andrew Fortin again joined the sold-out event as master of ceremonies. Buoyed by their success, the MRCM team is already planning next year’s tournament with the goal of breaking yet another fundraising record in support of Associa Cares Canada.

Approximately 280 attendees – including more than 100 MRCM team members, friends, and family – joined sponsors and industry partners for a relaxing day of golf. The day started off with a buffet breakfast and also included a BBQ lunch and food trucks serving pizza, pulled pork, ice cream, and corn along with ice-cold beer and cocktails. In addition to great food and golf, attendees had the opportunity to network with MRCM team members and senior executives.

“Thank you again to all our team members, sponsors, and vendor partners whose participation continues to make this event the success it is,” said Craig McMillan, RCM, ACCI, LCCI, CMCA®, CAPM®, Maple Ridge Community Management branch president. “We had a great event in 2022 but said we were going to break that record in 2023. And we did! So now, we’re planning to make our 2024 golf tournament bigger and better.”

