The USO and NFL Bring Service Members Together During Salute to Service Showdown Madden NFL 24 Tournament

The third annual competition connects U.S. service members around the world through gaming

Arlington, VA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Football League (NFL) and the United Service Organizations (USO) are joining forces to host the third annual Salute to Service Showdown, an EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL 24 tournament that unites the military community through the fun of football and gaming. U.S. active-duty, Reserve and National Guard members around the world are eligible to compete for the opportunity to attend Super Bowl LVIII.

Registration for the tournament, which includes crossplay for PlayStation (PS5), Xbox (Series X/S) and PC platforms, opens on Friday, September 1, 2023. The tournament will begin in September with four weeks of virtual qualifiers among service members grouped into the following three regions: the Americas; the Pacific; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In October, there will be one virtual playoff for each respective region. The top eight service members will win travel and accommodations to participate in the in-person finals at the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Salute to Service game on November 12.

The NFL will provide the two tournament winners with two tickets apiece to attend Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, while the USO will provide travel accommodations.

“Through our longstanding partnership with the NFL, we’ve been able to positively impact countless service members and families no matter where they are in the world,” said Christopher Plamp, USO Senior Vice President of Operations, Programs, and Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to continue this tradition with our third annual Salute to Service Showdown, offering service members another exciting, competitive, community-building tournament.”

For more than 50 years, the USO and NFL have worked together to deliver programs and events that support service members and military families across the globe. The NFL supports USO Gaming through the Salute to Service Showdown as well as the state-of-the-art gaming mobile vehicle that goes where service members go to provide entertainment and a sense of home.

“The NFL is proud to collaborate with the USO on this one-of-a-kind gaming experience for service members,” said Melissa Pardi, the NFL’s Senior Director of Social Responsibility. “Initiatives like the Salute to Service Showdown Madden NFL 24 Tournament allow us to give back to those who sacrifice so much to protect our nation. It’s an honor to show our gratitude for their service.”

Starting September 1, military members can register for the tournament at USO.org/showdown. All are welcome to join the USO Discord (discord.gg/theuso) for tournament details and other USO Gaming updates. Follow #USOMadden for updates on Twitter.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter , and Instagram.

About the NFL’s Salute to Service:

Salute to Service represents the NFL’s unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. It is grounded in deep partnerships with the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF), Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). Since 2011, more than $66 million has been raised for these Salute to Service partners. For more information on Salute to Service, visit NFL.com/Salute.

About Electronic Arts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.



EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

