Rollstud Strengthens Global Presence by signing a Premium Membership agreement with Equipment Hound B2B E-commerce Marketplace

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interfield Global Software Inc. (NEO: IFSS) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned e-commerce site Equipment Hound, the leading B2B e-commerce marketplace for industrial equipment, has signed its latest membership agreement with Rollstud Limited (“Rollstud”), a renowned manufacturer and supplier of high-quality fasteners and stud bolts. This expands Equipment Hound's product offerings while empowering Rollstud to reach a wider audience of businesses seeking reliable and durable fastening solutions.



Rollstud has earned an impeccable reputation in the industry for its commitment to precision engineering and product excellence. As a specialist in fastening technology, their product range caters to diverse sectors, including construction, oil and gas, petrochemical, and manufacturing.

With Rollstud's participation in the Equipment Hound marketplace, businesses around the world will have direct access to an extensive catalog of fasteners and stud bolts renowned for their performance, reliability, and durability.

"We are delighted to welcome Rollstud to the Equipment Hound platform," said Steele Hemmerich, the president of Interfield Global Software Inc, "Their expertise in manufacturing top-tier fasteners complements our mission to offer businesses a seamless and efficient way to procure high-quality industrial equipment. This addition further strengthens our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and adds significant value for our shareholders."

By joining the Equipment Hound B2B e-commerce marketplace, Rollstud gains the opportunity to showcase its innovative products to a global audience of industrial buyers. The platform's user-friendly interface, real-time availability information, and competitive pricing will enhance the purchasing experience for businesses seeking fasteners and stud bolts of the highest standards.

The Equipment Hound marketplace continues to expand its supplier base, empowering businesses to discover and procure the best industrial equipment to support their operations and growth.

About Equipment Hound: Equipment Hound is a leading B2B e-commerce marketplace that connects businesses with reputable industrial equipment suppliers. With its user-friendly platform and extensive network of manufacturers, Equipment Hound simplifies the equipment sourcing process for businesses, enabling them to find top-quality products efficiently.

About Rollstud: Rollstud is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of high-quality fasteners and stud bolts. With a focus on precision engineering and product excellence, Rollstud has become a trusted name in the industry. Their fasteners are widely used in various sectors, providing secure and reliable solutions for industrial applications.

About Interfield Global Software Inc.

The Company is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on the Neo Exchange Inc. (NEO: IFSS) and operates in Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC (“Interfield Solutions”).

Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service. Equipment Hound, the company’s flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification. ToolSuite, the company’s flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

