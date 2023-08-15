Submit Release
Text Request Named to Inc. 5000 List for Third Year Straight

The Chattanooga-based business text messaging platform was once again honored as one of the fastest growing companies in America, coming in at #1,341.

CHATTANOOGA, TENN., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Text Request, the industry leading business text messaging platform, has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies. This is the third consecutive year Text Request has been recognized by Inc., coming in at #1,341 with a 3-year growth rate of 441%.

“To be able to sustain this kind of triple-digit growth for so long is a huge testament to our team,” said Text Request CEO Brian Elrod. “Over the past few years, the markets have been way up and way down. It hasn’t been easy, yet every person on this team has shown up every day to serve customers and help them move their businesses forward.”

The Inc. 5000 list is published annually, with rankings of private businesses in America based on revenue metrics achieved throughout the previous three calendar years. In addition to this recognition, Text Request has received a steady string of awards, including Best Places to Work designations and other Fastest Growing Companies recognitions. The company also continues to release new product features and improvements, including a review management platform, an automated Zipwhip migration tool, and text-to-pay feature.

View the full list of Inc. 5000 honorees at: inc.com/inc5000/2023

Learn more about Text Request at: textrequest.com

About Text Request
Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. See how we help at textrequest.com. 


Kenneth Burke
Text Request
423-218-0111 ext. 706
press@textrequest.com

