Romi Chase's New Single "Afterlife" Promotes Equality and Kindness for All
Social media sensation turned singer Romi Chase is set to release her latest single, "Afterlife," on August 8. This soul-stirring R&B pop anthem carries a powerful message of equality and support, urging listeners to be kind to one another.
Romi Chase's journey from online influencer to music artist began in 2022, with her debut single "Control," which amassed an astounding 500,000 streams on Spotify alone, followed by “Today” with 850,000 streams and “Whiskey on the Rocks” with 900,000 streams. Despite facing personal struggles, Romi's passion for inspiring others remains strong-willed, and "Afterlife" serves as a testament to her commitment.
The song blends R&B and pop elements with the sounds of electric guitars and piano. Its empowering lyrics emphasize the importance of acknowledging our shared humanity.
"As a huge believer in equality and equity for all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, I wanted to create a song that speaks to the core of humanity," says Romi Chase. "Afterlife is a passion project that urges everyone to support each other unconditionally, with no judgment. We're all humans at the end of the day, and we should strive to uplift one another as we pursue our dreams."
In a world where meaningful concepts are sometimes overlooked, Romi Chase's "Afterlife" seeks to create a profound impact, urging listeners to support each other unconditionally and pursue their dreams without judgment.
Stream “Afterlife” on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms on August 8, 2023!
