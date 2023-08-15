MetaWorks to Present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference; Releases Second Quarter Results

Quarterly Revenue More Than Doubles Year Over Year, Stockholders Equity Jumps by $2,444,285 During First 6 months of 2023, Liabilities Drop $501,158

Fairfield, CA, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates platforms in the entertainment & technology space, is pleased to announce that it will be a presenter at the HC Wainwright 25th Annua l Global Investment Conference in New York City from September 11th through the 13th.

“We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to present our Company to the investment community at the event hosted by H.C. Wainwright.” said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks Platforms. ”It’s an amazing opportunity for us to share in greater detail all that we’ve achieved in the first 8 plus months of 2023. From the recent analyst coverage of our Company to our improved balance sheet and financials to our recent acquisition of UtopiaVR as well as several new contract signings.”

To review MetaWorks Platforms full Q2 results click here .

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning Web3 company that owns, operates and develops blockchain based platforms in the entertainment technology space that empower Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize content for their communities, empowering their transition to Web3.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io . For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatforms.io or www.sedar.com , and www.sec.gov .

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory, and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales, and trading services to institutional investors.

According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

