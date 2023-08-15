Deep-South Appoints Earthmaps Consulting for Target Generation on Luanshya West in Zambia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep-South Resources Inc. (“Deep-South” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: DSM) announces that it has appointed Earthmaps Consulting of Namibia (“Earthmaps”) for the interpretation of airborne magnetic data on the Luanshya West project in Zambia.

Pierre Leveille, President & CEO of Deep-South stated that: “We are pleased to have appointed Earthmaps. Klaus Knupp vast experience will help generating copper exploration targets on our Luanshya West project in Zambia. This mandate will complement well the successful soil sampling results generated recently and will support targets generation.”

Earthmaps has the mandate to generate magnetic and radiometric images suitable for interpretation. It will include Structural interpretation, Lithological interpretation and to generate Cu mineralization targets.

About Earthmaps

Earthmaps offers more than 25 years of experience in interpretation and evaluation of geophysical data in various African terrain for a wide range of commodities. Over the years it has served mining corporations such as Anglo American, Rio Tinto, Teck Resources and many others.

About Deep-South Resources

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South’s growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. The Company holds the Haib Copper Project in Namibia and holds an interest in three exploration licenses in the Copperbelt in Zambia. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO at

+1-819-340-0140 or at: info@deepsouthresources.com