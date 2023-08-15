Look Left Marketing Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in America for the Second Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Look Left Marketing , a content marketing and public relations (PR) agency for B2B tech, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 National List of Fastest Growing Companies for the second year in a row. The list provides a data driven look at the most successful private companies in America that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflation, the rising costs of capital and hiring challenges.



After expanding its team and services over the past two years, Look Left Marketing was named to the list for 2023. The company has increased its digital marketing and SEO offerings in order to provide clients with comprehensive and complementary PR and marketing services. Earlier this year, Look Left Marketing was named to the Inc. Best Workplaces and Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the Pacific lists for 2023.

"Our continued growth is a testament to our amazing team, who tirelessly work to get technical companies the attention they deserve and drive meaningful action," said Bryan Scanlon, principal of Look Left Marketing. “This shift, along with our employee growth, has upleveled our work and services to boost brand recognition for our clients in the B2B tech space.”

The Inc. 5000 National List ranks privately held companies in the U.S., based on revenue increase over two years. This year, the winners have driven rapid revenue growth and have added a significant number of jobs to the economy over the evaluation period.

