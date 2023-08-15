ARCCOS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC FUNDRAISING ROUND HEADLINED BY THE PGA TOUR AND GOLF’S TOP EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arccos, the world’s largest on-course tracking system and a leader in connected A.I. golf products, today announced a strategic fundraising round featuring several of the game’s biggest brands and most impactful businesses, headlined by the PGA TOUR alongside PING, Inc., TaylorMade Golf Company, COBRA PUMA GOLF and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) among others. In conjunction with this investment, Arccos has also been designated “The Official Game Tracker of the PGA TOUR.”
Arccos provides the ability for golfers to capture their performance on more than 40,000 courses worldwide and track their game just like the pros, who have access to information on the PGA TOUR through real-time data collected by ShotLink powered by CDW. The Arccos Caddie App automatically captures every shot a golfer takes, provides an A.I. powered GPS rangefinder, caddie advice and personalized analytics for all game facets.
“This strategic round, validated by participation of many prominent brands in golf, further strengthens our ability to achieve Arccos’ mission of harnessing data and A.I. for game improvement,” said Sal Syed, Arccos CEO & Co-Founder. “With the support of these industry leading partners, we’ll be able to fully leverage and accelerate the growth of the game’s largest data set. Our goal is to help the game’s ecosystem, allowing golfers, coaches, club fitters and product designers make smarter decisions that are based on real performance data.”
“On the PGA TOUR, we understand the value of collecting and reporting information on every shot, by every player during tournament competitions,” said Lance Stover, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, New Ventures. “Arccos’ offering is geared to consumers who are not able to compete on TOUR. Given the size of the golf industry, the sophistication of Arccos’ game tracking solution and the OEM partners it has in place, a tremendous opportunity exists to bring this capability to many more golfers, and we’re thrilled to be part of that journey.”
Since Arccos launched, its members have taken more than 750 million shots while playing over 16 million rounds with the system in 162 countries. That underpins golf’s largest on-course dataset that today includes 1.1 trillion unique data points.
“Data is an essential tool for golf equipment companies. We’re utilizing insights from Arccos data to fuel club design and fitting, and ultimately craft a closer relationship with our consumers through their experiences on the golf course,” said John K. Solheim, PING President and CEO.
Arccos will continue to be managed and operated by the existing and long-standing Arccos leadership team. The PGA TOUR and top equipment manufacturers will become minority shareholders in the company.
About Arccos Golf LLC
A pioneer of big data and Artificial Intelligence for game improvement, Arccos Golf LLC is revolutionizing the golfing experience. Its automatic shot tracking platform delivers unparalleled insights that help players maximize their potential. Listed among the “World’s Most Innovative Companies” by Fast Company, ranking #3 in the Sports category globally, Arccos boasts the golf industry’s richest data set. Its official partners include PING (smart clubs), TaylorMade (smart clubs), COBRA GOLF (smart clubs), Srixon / Cleveland Golf (smart clubs), Club Champion (smart fitting), Me And My Golf (smart coaching), EA Sports and Golf Digest.
For more information, please visit: www.arccosgolf.com.
Media Contact: Darren Feeney, Arccos Vice President of Marketing, darren@arccosgolf.com
About PGA TOUR
By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.
The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 24 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 26 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.64 billion.
Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.
Media Contact: PGA TOUR Desk <pgatourdesk@pgatourhq.com>
Darren Feeney
