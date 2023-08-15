CDI College Invites Prospective Students to Explore Exciting Opportunities at Open House Event

Mississauga, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Mississauga, August 15, 2023] - CDI College, a leading provider of career-focused education in Canada, is thrilled to announce an upcoming Open House event scheduled for August 17, 2023, from 3pm to 7pm at all CDI College campuses across the country. This event aims to offer a comprehensive insight into the numerous programs and benefits that CDI College has to offer to aspiring students.

The Open House promises to be an engaging and informative occasion, providing attendees with an opportunity to:

Learn about the College: Participants will get a chance to explore CDI College's campuses, meet faculty members, and gain valuable insights into the college's distinguished history of academic excellence.

Discover CDI College Programs: Aspiring students will have the chance to explore a wide array of innovative and industry-relevant programs offered by CDI College. From healthcare and technology to business and art, CDI College provides diverse choices tailored to meet the demands of today's job market.

Hear from Guest Speakers: During the event, professionals and alumni will share their experiences, success stories, and career pathways. This will offer a glimpse into the exciting and rewarding careers that CDI College graduates have pursued.

Contests and Prizes: Attendees can participate in interactive contests and stand a chance to win prizes throughout the event. CDI College is committed to making this Open House an enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Moreover, prospective students who register for fall enrollments may qualify for scholarships/award certificates* available in each region** across Canada, including:

Two scholarships/award certificates* for 50% of tuition fees, providing a significant financial boost to deserving students.

Five scholarships/award certificates* worth $5,000 each, empowering recipients to pursue their education with reduced financial burden.

Ten scholarships/award certificates* worth $2,000 each, assisting even more students in achieving their academic and career goals.

Prospective students, parents, and career advisors are encouraged to join CDI College at the Open House event on August 17, 2023, from 3pm to 7pm.

For more information about CDI College or the Open House event, please visit https://rsvp.cdicollege.ca/Event/5/s12506 or https://rsvp.cdicollege.ca/Event/10/s12506 in Ontario

*Award Certificates – Ontario

**Alberta, British Columbia, and Central (Manitoba and Ontario)

###

About CDI College:

CDI College has been a prominent provider of career-focused education in Canada for over 50 years. CDI College has been committed to preparing students for rewarding careers and offers a diverse range of programs in multiple disciplines. CDI College empowers students to achieve their academic and professional goals by fostering a supportive and interactive learning environment.

