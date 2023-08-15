Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,670 in the last 365 days.

Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Employment Contract Extension with Harvey S. Kanter to Continue as its President and Chief Executive Officer Until August 2026

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading integrated commerce specialty retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States (the “Company”), announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has entered into an amended employment agreement with Harvey S. Kanter to extend the term of his role as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kanter has served as the Company’s President & CEO and as a member of its Board since April 1, 2019.

Lionel Conacher, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are extremely pleased that Harvey has agreed to continue to lead our Company into at least mid-August 2026. The Company has embarked on a long-range growth plan, and we expect that the success which the Company has achieved since navigating the pandemic will be just a stepping stone to even greater levels of success. With Harvey’s proven track record of creating shareholder value, we look forward to his continued successful leadership,” he concluded.

“I am thrilled to be able to be leading the Company on its long-term growth initiatives,” said Harvey Kanter. “DXLG has a lot of “blue sky” ahead and with our efforts to achieve our long-term growth goals, I believe the positive results will be transformative.”

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. as the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel, provides Big + Tall men the freedom to choose their own style and whose brand’s positioning to “Wear What You WantSM” delivers a Big + Tall shopping experience that fits -- fits his body, fits his style, fits his life. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.com, and mobile app which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Contact:

Investor Contact:
Investor.relations@dxlg.com
603-933-0541


Primary Logo

You just read:

Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Employment Contract Extension with Harvey S. Kanter to Continue as its President and Chief Executive Officer Until August 2026

Distribution channels: Companies, Textiles & Fabric Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more