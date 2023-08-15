LGI Homes Opens New Community in the Minneapolis Market

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of a brand-new community in the Minneapolis, Minnesota market, Summerfield.



Summerfield by LGI Homes offers a variety of brand-new ramblers, split-level, and two-story single-family homes. The initial floor plan lineup features plans ranging from three to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms, and two to three car attached garages. Each new home comes equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, with upgrades such as granite countertops, a full suite of energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances by Whirlpool®, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and front yard landscaping, all at no additional cost. Paired with these spectacular upgrades, new homes throughout this community feature open-concept layouts, and the diverse lineup at Summerfield offers something to fit every family’s lifestyle.

LGI Homes at Summerfield is located just off US Highway 12, near one of LGI’s most successful previous Minnesota communities, White Tail Ridge. Homeowners at Summerfield will enjoy tons of onsite, community amenities including a basketball court, multipurpose sports field, and a children’s playground. Zoned to exceptional local schools in the Howard Lake – Waverly – Winsted school district, Summerfield is a fantastic setting for any growing family. Within the charming town of Waverly, residents enjoy several public parks, including Waverly Waterfront Park on Waverly Lake, or a stroll through the town’s charming and historic downtown.

New homes at Summerfield are priced from the low-$300s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 855-967-5277 ext 363 or visit LGIHomes.com/Summerfield.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

