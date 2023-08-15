Green Thumb to Open RISE Dispensary Fruitland Park in Florida, its 85th Retail Location in the Nation, on August 16th

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensary Fruitland Park, the Company’s 8th retail location in Florida and 85th nationwide, will open on August 16th. The new dispensary will host a grand opening event on August 25th, where profits from the day will be donated to Minorities for Medical Marijuana. The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:00 a.m. ET with representatives from the Florida Chamber of Commerce.



"We are excited to open our 8th medical dispensary in the Sunshine state, and introduce our high-quality, premium cannabis products to patients in the Fruitland Park and Lake County community," said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. "We look forward to welcoming more cannabis patients to the RISE experience while supporting Minorities for Medical Marijuana, an Orlando-based nonprofit organization that aspires to build a more equitable cannabis industry."

Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) is a purpose-driven nonprofit organization that provides members of the cannabis community with the information, referrals, advocacy, coordination and education needed to build a more equitable industry. In addition to the RISE Fruitland Park grand opening donation, M4MM also serves as the recipient of RISE Dispensaries’ Round Up Program across Florida, where patients have the option to round up to the nearest dollar when making an in-store purchase in support of the organization.

“RISE’s commitment to supporting M4MM’s ‘Project Clean Slate,’ our social justice program that provides expungement and wrap-around services for those affected by past marijuana possession charges, is a prime example of impact investing,” said Roz McCarthy, Founder and CEO of Minorities for Medical Marijuana. “By embracing and supporting social justice programming, RISE is helping us further our mission of empowering marginalized voices and nurturing a more inclusive and equitable world.”

Green Thumb entered the Florida market in 2018 and operates two production facilities in Ocala and Homestead. In addition to RISE Dispensary Fruitland Park, the Company currently owns and operates medical cannabis retail stores in Bonita Springs, Deerfield Beach, Hallandale Beach, Kendall, Oviedo, Pinellas Park and West Palm Beach, with delivery services available at each location.

RISE Dispensary Fruitland Park offers a spacious interior, educated staff and a welcoming environment for patients. Patients can explore the store's wide array of cannabis product offerings, including RYTHM flower and vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower, and &Shine flower, pre-rolls, vapes and chews. The store is located at 3295 US 441, Fruitland Park, FL, 34731, and is open on Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Florida Department of Health, over 800,000 Floridians are currently registered active cardholders in the state’s medical marijuana program. For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email RISEMed@gtigrows.com or visit www.risecannabis.com.

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 85 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at risecannabis.com.

