Climb Channel Solutions and OffSec Join Forces in an Exclusive Partnership to Expand Cybersecurity Training

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with OffSec, the world-renowned provider of hands-on cybersecurity training and certification. This strategic alliance aims to reshape the cybersecurity landscape by empowering professionals with cutting-edge expertise and skills to counter evolving digital threats effectively.



The collaboration between Climb Channel Solution and OffSec represents a milestone in the cybersecurity industry, combining Climb's extensive distribution network and OffSec's unmatched cybersecurity training programs. This partnership is designed to create unparalleled opportunities for individuals, businesses, and organizations seeking to enhance their cybersecurity proficiency.

“Our strategic relationship with Climb Channel Solutions is another major milestone in OffSec's new Partner Program,” said Sean Donnelly, Head of Channel and Partnerships at OffSec. “Climb's go-to-market strategy, outstanding reputation with resellers, and ability to reach a large customer base; align perfectly with OffSec's mission to expand our reach in providing our best-in-class hands-on cybersecurity training solutions to organizations and learners across the United States. Our robust and expanding offensive and defensive cybersecurity content library helps combat cyber threats and provide the necessary tools to professionals looking to enter and advance their career in the field of cybersecurity. We look forward to a successful relationship with Climb Channel Solutions.”

By joining forces, Climb and OffSec will offer a comprehensive range of cybersecurity courses and certifications to equip learners with practical, real-world knowledge and hands-on experience. Reseller partners and their customers will gain insights into the latest cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and defensive strategies, arming them with the tools to safeguard against ever-evolving cyber risks.

“We are excited to increase the offering of our security portfolio by partnering with OffSec, a leader in the cybersecurity training vertical,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “As cyber threats continue to escalate in sophistication and frequency, it is critical that we not only provide the right tools and products, but also the crucial training required to meet the ever-growing cybersecurity challenges businesses experience. Together with OffSec, we are confident in our ability to equip resellers with the knowledge and tools they require to drive success and shape a more secure digital landscape for businesses and individuals alike.”

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Relationship/Company

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec's distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today’s most critical skills. With the OffSec Learning Library featuring 6,000 hours of content, 1,500 videos, 2,500 exercises, and 900 hands-on labs, OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit offsec.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

