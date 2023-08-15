CONNEX™ New Jersey Promotional Offer Extended Courtesy Of NJMEP

New Jersey Manufacturers Have an Additional 30 Days to Sign Up for CONNEX™ Marketplace at No-Cost

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CONNEX™ New Jersey is a supply chain portal that’s making small to medium-sized manufacturers more visible, more secure, and more competitive. Due to popular demand, NJMEP has deemed it necessary to allow New Jersey manufacturers more time to get access to this vital technology and has decided to extend the promotional no-cost signup period an additional 30 days!



Thanks to its extraordinary popularity among ‘MADE in NJ’ manufacturers, NJMEP has extended its sponsorship and is providing manufacturers an additional 30 days to register for CONNEX™ New Jersey at no-cost for life! This critical new technology is solving New Jersey’s supply chain challenges, with hundreds of New Jersey manufacturers securing their no-cost, lifetime membership within the first 60 days. From now until the end of August, businesses can join the hundreds of other New Jersey manufacturers who’ve signed up and begun taking full advantage of this incredible supply chain solution. Businesses can register today and begin building a more transparent, resilient supply chain!

When: Register at NO-COST for LIFE until August 31, 2023

How: www.njmep.org/connex and use Promo Code: NJMEP

“Connex New Jersey has really proven to be attractive to ‘MADE in NJ’ manufacturers. Its ability to help these businesses become more visible in the pursuit of new clients or even secure state and federal contracts are just some of the benefits. Businesses can even run background checks on their current suppliers to make sure they are not on any blacklists. This is especially helpful for any manufacturers that want to be part of the DoD or are currently working as a DoD supplier,” explained Peter Connolly, CEO, NJMEP. He continued, “With the massive amount of interest, over 480 manufacturing businesses signing up in the first 60 days, we had to extend the sponsorship. We need our New Jersey manufacturers to be able to fend off supply chain disruptions in the future to create a more resilient domestic manufacturing industry.”

“For manufacturers in New Jersey, registering for the National Supply Chain Registry solidifies a link between firms and beneficial opportunities at no cost to them. Not only will this registry continue to deliver work opportunities for New Jerseyans across the state, it will also increase our supply chain resiliency,” said Sen. Menendez. “I am proud to have had a hand in providing this critical, multi-use tool for ‘MADE in NJ’ manufacturing firms to ensure a larger number of small and medium-sized firms are more visible, secure and competitive.”

“Aligned with Governor Murphy’s vision to bolster New Jersey’s manufacturing sector, this database will help ensure our manufacturers are stronger, more prepared, and better protected during future supply chain disruptions,” said New Jersey Economic Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “Additionally, the database will help connect businesses across the state to large-scale opportunities in offshore wind, technology, life sciences, and other industries critical to our economy. I commend NJMEP for their commitment to supporting manufacturers and encourage every firm to register for the National Supply Chain Registry before the August 31st deadline.”

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. As the region’s top-ranking resource for manufacturing support and industry-specific expertise, NJMEP assesses needs and opportunities, identifies appropriate resources, consults and advises on innovative technologies and best practices, trains all levels of your organization, and creates and manages successful partnerships. NJMEP is an affiliate of The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), a network of approximately 60 MEP centers located across the United States and Puerto Rico. NJMEP receives some investment and support at the federal level from NIST MEP, which helps us to keep costs down and continue providing competitive services to our clients. Partner with NJMEP and help move manufacturing forward.

Contact:

Michael Womack | Sr. Marketing & Communications Manager

mwomack@njmep.org

Tel. 973-998-9801 x220

njmep.org