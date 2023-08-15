Buyer's Regret: Two days and 21 hours is the ideal amount of time to wait to make a purchase
Vanquis has partnered with TV mathematician Bobby Seagull to reveal the amount of time to wait before buying an item, to avoid ‘buyer’s remorse’LONDON, UK, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brits could avoid ‘buyer’s remorse’ as a new mathematical formula reveals the exact amount of time to wait before making a significant purchase.
TV mathematician Bobby Seagull has teamed up with credit provider Vanquis to reveal shoppers should wait at least two days and 21 hours on average between finding an item they want to buy and deciding to spend.
The formula has been developed in response to a new Vanquis study which found Brits make seven large spontaneous purchases of between £150 and £1,500 each year – spending at least £1,050 annually on impulse shopping and costing the nation £9.7 billion in total on regretted items. Gen Z is most likely to buy without deliberation with an average of 14 impulse buys totalling at least £2,100 a year.
Across the nation, bikes (19%), footwear (19%), cosmetics/beauty treatments (17%), and games consoles/gadgets (17%) are the top items which people most regret buying. Four in 10 (38%) regret buying a bike due to lack of use, 38% say they only brought shoes as they were fashionable at the time, and one in five (21%) say their games console was too expensive for what it is.
Half of people (50%) say they spend impulsively because they enjoy treating themselves and a third (31%) make spontaneous purchases to make themselves feel better. With three in five people reporting that the cost-of-living crisis has negatively impacted their mental health over the last year, being aware of how this could impact spending behaviour, such as impulse buying, may help consumers, particularly as the cost of living remains high.
When it comes to purchases people are pleased with, Brits are least likely to regret spending money on and holidays and weekends away (6%). Suggesting experiences are usually seen as a more rewarding investment than new possessions.
The least regretted possessions were items such as kitchen accessories (8%), washing machines (9%), phones (9.5%) and TVs (9.6%).
The cost per use formula developed by Bobby Seagull looks at the value of the item versus how often it's used, an item with a lower cost per use is better value for money. Household items such as hoovers, fridges and freezers unsurprisingly have some of the lowest cost per uses.
These Vanquis mindful spending tools aim to help people make more informed spending decisions, as around half (49%) of Brits claim they feel good about getting a good deal when they spend. People can find out the exact time to wait before making a purchase for each different category of item (from shoes to holidays) and test out the cost per use formula for themselves at Vanquis.co.uk/mindful-spending
TV mathematician and National Numeracy ambassador Bobby Seagull commented:
"At a time when every penny counts, it’s important for consumers to think twice before they buy, to ensure they are getting the most value out of their money."
“I’ve created some simple formulas aiming to help consumers make more considered financial decisions. For example, in partnership with Vanquis, I’ve calculated that anyone about to make an impulse purchase should wait two days and 21 hours before buying, rather than purchasing straight away, to reduce the chance of regretting their purchase later.”
Fiona Anderson, Managing Director of Cards at Vanquis also commented: “We know that people want to get the most of out of their spending, so the fact that experiences are the least regretted purchases shows that quality time with loved ones is considered a worthwhile investment for many."
“We want to help people make considered financial decisions and avoid making larger purchases impulsively, particularly when it comes to higher cost per use items like bikes, clothes, and garden items, during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis."
“Through working with mathematician Bobby Seagull, we hope we can offer consumers some easy ways to be more mindful about some of their spending.”
