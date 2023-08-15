H World Group Limited Provides Updated Information regarding the Announcement of 2023 Second Quarter and Interim Financial Results

SINGAPORE and SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference is made to the announcement of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (“H World”, “we” or “our”) dated August 10, 2023 (the “Announcement”) in relation to, among others, the conference call to be hosted by our management following the announcement of our unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 (the “Call”). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.



We hereby further announces that the two Participant Registration links for the Call have been consolidated and all participants must pre-register using the Participant Registration link of https://register.vevent.com/register/BId135226269b74b64b25b25d927db4f5e (the “Link”) instead to join by phone. Participants who previously registered using the now defunct Participant Registration link for English simultaneous interpretation must re-submit their registration using the Link in order to receive details for the Call, which include dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN.

Save as disclosed above, all other information of the Announcement remains unchanged.

About H World Group Limited

Originated in China, H World Group Limited is a key player in the global hotel industry. As of June 30, 2023, H World operated 8,750 hotels with 844,417 rooms in operation in 18 countries. H World’s brands include Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Ni Hao Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel, Zleep Hotels, Steigenberger Icon and Song Hotels. In addition, H World also has the rights as master franchisee for Mercure, Ibis and Ibis Styles, and co-development rights for Grand Mercure and Novotel, in the pan-China region.

H World’s business includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease and ownership model, H World directly operates hotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Under the manachise model, H World manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers that H World appoints, and H World collects fees from franchisees. Under the franchise model, H World provides training, reservations and support services to the franchised hotels, and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. H World applies a consistent standard and platform across all of its hotels. As of June 30, 2023, H World operates 12 percent of its hotel rooms under lease and ownership model, and 88 percent under manachise and franchise models.

For more information, please visit H World’s website: https://ir.hworld.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information in this release contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Such factors and risks include our anticipated growth strategies; our future results of operations and financial condition; economic conditions; the regulatory environment; our ability to attract and retain customers and leverage our brands; trends and competition in the lodging industry; the expected growth of demand for lodging; and other factors and risks detailed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “forecast,” “project” or “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results.

H World undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

