LaunchPad Home Group Acquires Axium Inspections and ListingPro by Axium

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchPad Home Group (“LaunchPad”), the nation’s premier provider of home inspection and residential services, announced today that it has acquired Axium Inspections (“Axium”) and ListingPro by Axium (“ListingPro”) of Denver, CO.



Axium has served the Denver metropolitan community for over 15 years and has grown to become Colorado’s leading provider of residential inspections and radon mitigation services. Axium will serve as LaunchPad’s Colorado hub and will also bolster LaunchPad’s existing operations in Dallas and Atlanta.

In addition to providing inspection services within Colorado, Axium has developed systems and processes to successfully service national accounts across the U.S. Axium owner Wade Williamson will join LaunchPad as Chief Business Development Officer and will focus on building national and commercial partnerships.

“The partnership with LaunchPad is an incredible opportunity to help Axium better serve our national partners through LaunchPad’s scale and operational expertise,” said Axium CEO Wade Williamson. “I am excited to be joining the LaunchPad team and scale Axium’s operations in the Mountain West region.”

Scott Swayze, CEO for LaunchPad, said: “Axium has built a strong reputation in the market and brings meaningful relationships with national partners. We are thrilled to bring Wade and his exceptional team onboard the LaunchPad platform.”

ListingPro is a leading provider of sign creation, placement, and pre-listing home inspection services to real estate professionals in the Denver region.

“We anticipate rolling out ListingPro’s concierge services for real estate professionals to all of LaunchPad’s inspection partners later this year,” Swayze added.

Axium Inspections

Axium Inspections is Colorado’s largest and most referred home inspection company and has served real estate partners, home buyers, and home sellers since 2007. Over the past several years Axium has expanded to service multiple high-volume clients in over 25 markets nationwide.

About LaunchPad Home Group

LaunchPad Home Group is a family of regional home inspection and services brands sharing relationships, support systems, best practices, and capital base for the mutual growth of our brands. LaunchPad’s mission is to create lifelong relationships by simplifying home ownership at every stage of the journey, from inspections to remodeling to day-to-day safekeeping and maintenance. For more information, visit www.launchpadhomegroup.com.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, LaunchPad is the fastest growing residential inspection company in the US and provides a full suite of services to assist customers in their home ownership journey.

About RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the U.S. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. The firm’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.