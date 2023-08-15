Rental statistics for the 2nd quarter of 2023

MACAU, August 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average rent per square metre of usable area for residential units in Macao was MOP129 in the second quarter of 2023, down by 0.8% quarter-to-quarter. Among the districts with a relatively high number of lease declarations, the average rents for residential units in Barra & Manduco (MOP126) and Areia Preta & Iao Hon (MOP123) both fell by 1.6%, whereas the average rents for those in NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP129) and NATAP (MOP146) increased by 0.8% and 0.7% respectively.

In terms of usable area, the average rents per square metre for residential units with a floor area of less than 50 square metres and for those with an area of 150 square metres or over were MOP158 and MOP117 respectively, both of which remained unchanged from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the average rents for those with an area between 50 and 99.9 square metres and for those with a floor area between 100 and 149.9 square metres were MOP128 and MOP118 respectively, both down by 0.8% quarter-to-quarter.

As regards non-residential units, the average rent per square metre of usable area for shops increased by 0.4% quarter-to-quarter to MOP490 in the second quarter, with the rents for those in Baixa de Macau (MOP687) and NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP626) rising by 6.7% and 0.6% respectively. On the other hand, the average rents for shops in NATAP (MOP409) and Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida (MOP349) dropped by 1.7% and 1.4% respectively.

The average rent per square metre of usable area for office units went down by 1.6% quarter-to-quarter to MOP305, while that for industrial units held steady at MOP122.

In comparison with the second quarter of 2022, the average rent for shops grew by 1.9%, while the average rents for residential units, office units and industrial units decreased by 5.8%, 4.4% and 0.8% respectively.

Data of Rental Statistics are obtained from the declarations of leasing of real estate for property tax of the Financial Services Bureau. The type of building unit is classified according to the end-use in property registration. Statistical coverage includes rental of the entire building unit with an unexpired lease, excluding units owned by the SAR Government or charitable organisations, etc.