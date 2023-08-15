Chinese Expert in Green Finance Professor Lan Hong as Keynote Speaker for 2023MIECF

MACAU, August 15 - The 2023 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2023MIECF) has invited Professor Lan Hong, Deputy Director of the Eco-finance Research Centre of the Renmin University of China, Deputy Director of the Green Finance Branch of the Chinese Society for Environmental Sciences, and Deputy Director of the Green Finance Professional Committee of the China Association of Environmental Protection Industry, to deliver a keynote speech on “Deepen Co-operation on Green Finance, Work Together to Achieve Carbon Neutrality” on its opening ceremony on the first day of the event (17 August).

Every year, MIECF invites prominent figures in global environmental sectors to act as keynote speakers to lead the discussion on the latest developments in related fields, in order to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and opinions.

Professor Lan Hong will give a keynote speech at the opening ceremony on green finance, which is a focus of the this year’s event, sharing with the attendants how to drive forward carbon reduction and create development opportunities through green finance on the way to achieve the dual carbon goals.

The 2023MIECF is hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, co-organised by the provincial and regional governments in the Pan-Pearl River Delta Region, and co-ordinated by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute and the Environmental Protection Bureau, with the support of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China. Taking as its theme “Building an Ecological Civilisation Through Innovative Initiatives”, it aims to promote international exchanges and co-operation on environmental protection among different sectors, including “governments, industries, universities, research institutes, users and investors”. The event will take place from 17 to 20 August (Thursday to Sunday).