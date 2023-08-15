41st Macao Young Musicians Competition successfully concluded Tong Hou Long awarded Cultural Affairs Bureau Prize

MACAU, August 15 - The 41st Macao Young Musicians Competition, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), was successfully concluded. The Special Prizes Competition and awards ceremony was held on 13 August at the Grand Hall of Inspiration Building of the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies. On the occasion, three Special Prizes were presented by the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng, and the Chief Executive of the Bank of China (Macau) - special supporting entity of the event, Chan Hio Peng.

This year’s Competition attracted the active participation of over 600 people. The Competition was held from 30 July to 9 August at the Grand Hall of Inspiration Building of the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies and the University Hall of the University of Macau, during which a total of 23 competitions were held in 15 categories. The winners from each category competed for the Special Prizes. In the end, the “Cultural Affairs Bureau Prize” was awarded to Tong Hou Long, the prize for “Best Performance in Intermediate Category” was awarded to Chau Ian U, and the prize for “Best Performance in Elementary Category” was awarded to Ao Nok Wun. The results of the Competition were announced on the application system and the Macao Young Musicians Competition website at www.icm.gov.mo/cjmm.

The winner of this year’s “Cultural Affairs Bureau Prize”, Tong Hou Long, aged 14, learned piano since the age of 3. He won numerous awards and performed in national and international competitions in Macao, Hong Kong, Zhuhai, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hungary, United Arab Emirates, Russia and Japan. In 2019, he was invited to play the role of teenager Lang Lang on the charity album “I Want…”, co-recorded by Eason Chan, Renée Fleming and Lang Lang. In addition, Tong Hou Long was the First Prize winner of the Solo Advance Category and of the Piano Concerto Category in the Competition.

All cash awards of this year’s Competition are sponsored by the Bank of China Macau Branch. Winners must submit their information by email on or before 28 August in accordance with the “Regulation of Cash Awards Distribution” published on the Competition website. Certificates will be distributed from 10 to 12 November at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, located at Tap Siac Square.

For more information, please refer to “Score Sheets, Cash Awards and Certificates Distribution” in the Competition website. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6849 during office hours.