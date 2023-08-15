HP releases report on sustainable impacts

VIETNAM, August 15 -

HCM CITY — Technology company HP Inc reported a reduction in its carbon emissions by 18 per cent since 2019, which takes it closer to its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

It is one of many goals in its 2022 Sustainable Impact Report 2022 that the company released recently.

The report also details its progress towards comprehensive and bold environmental and social impact agendas through climate change actions, worker empowerment, construction of schools for underprivileged children, and the advancement of gender equality.

They include a reduction in single-use plastic packaging by 55 per cent since 2018.

It accelerated digital equity for more than 21 million people on the path to 150 million by 2030.

Nguyễn Minh Đức, general director of HP Vietnam and SEA Emerging Countries, said: “For more than 80 years HP has prided itself on being a high-performing, purpose-driven company that, through the technology we create and the values we uphold, contributes to a better future.

“Today, our sustainable impact vision is deeply embedded into the way we operate as an organisation, innovate our products and services, and invest in our people to help them reach their full potential.”

In line with this commitment, the company has implemented several initiatives to reduce its environmental impacts and contribute to a low-carbon economy.

It has successfully introduced more than 20 new packaging innovation projects that reduced the environmental impact, like reducing single-use plastic packaging by 55 to 99 grams/unit in 2022.

In 2022 HP implemented 77 operational changes and 15 energy conservation projects that are expected to reduce annual energy consumption by 9,416 mWh.

Through a partnership with local NGO Sống Foundation, HP Vietnam has contributed to reforestation efforts by donating 2,237 saplings in Soc Trang and Ninh Thuan provinces through the Green Happiness and Forest Symphony programme.

This initiative not only helps sequester carbon but also supports the preservation of valuable eco-systems. — VNS