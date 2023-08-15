Manulife Vietnam honoured as one of the best companies to work for in Asia for the 5th consecutive year

VIETNAM, August 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Manulife Vietnam has been recognised as one of the best companies to work for in Asia at the esteemed HR Asia Awards. This remarkable achievement marks the fifth consecutive year that Manulife Vietnam has been bestowed with this prestigious recognition.

With this year’s theme being 'Honouring Diversity, Equity and Inclusion', the HR Asia Awards garnered participation from 49,508 employees across 642 companies in Việt Nam for the survey. Out of these, only 122 companies have won this prestigious title.

Manulife Vietnam stands among the 10 exceptional companies to be awarded the gold ‘Harmonia’ trophy acknowledging its consistent inclusion in the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ roster for a noteworthy five-year span.

With nearly 60 per cent of its senior leadership team comprising women, Manulife Vietnam remains firmly committed to promoting Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. The company is dedicated to challenging gender stereotypes and fostering abundant avenues for women to fully harness their potential.

Additionally, Manulife Vietnam constantly introduces new initiatives designed to cultivate an optimal work environment and nurture the comprehensive growth of its workforce. This encompasses a spectrum of health and wellness benefits, flexible work arrangements, and skill enhancement programs hosted on reputable platforms such as Pursuit and LinkedIn Learning.

"At Manulife Vietnam, we firmly believe that sustainable success is founded on the values we uphold and the positive impact we create for our customers, employees and the communities we serve. Therefore, we constantly invest in the holistic development of our staff and strive to foster an environment where every individual feels accepted, valued and included," said Tôn Thất Anh Vũ, Chief Human Resource Officer of Manulife Vietnam.

"This award is a great inspiration for us to continue building happy, engaged, professional human resources, enabling us to deliver exceptional values and assist our customers in confidently pursuing a better life every day," he said.



As the first licensed foreign-owned life insurance company in the market, and a proud member of a Canadian financial group, Manulife Vietnam holds a prominent position as a leading employer in the insurance industry.

With more than 1,000 employees, a professional agency force, strong distribution partnerships, and a network of 80 offices across the country, Manulife Vietnam diligently serves more than 1.5 million customers nationwide. — VNS