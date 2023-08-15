Huize Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results and Revises Upward Full Year Non-GAAP Net Profit Guidance

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

Ongoing robust growth in premiums: Gross Written Premiums (“GWP”) facilitated on our platform increased by 58.0% year-over-year to RMB1,377.7 million. First-year premiums (“FYP”) facilitated increased by 85.2% year-over-year to RMB897.9 million. Growth in GWP and FYP was primarily driven by our high-quality customer base, high persistency rates, and the market-leading products we have co-developed with insurer partners for long-term life and health insurance.

Further improvement in cost-efficiency and sustainable profitability: Operating expense-to-revenue ratio improved substantially, decreasing by 16.2 percentage points year-over-year to 31.6%. Net profit in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB14.1 million (US$1.9 million). Non-GAAP net profit was RMB19.0 million, representing our third consecutive quarter of profitability.

Cumulative number of insurance clients served increased to approximately 8.9 million as of June 30, 2023. We cooperate with 110 insurer partners , including 68 life & health insurance companies and 42 property & casualty insurance companies, as of June 30, 2023.

served increased to approximately 8.9 million as of June 30, 2023. We cooperate with 110 , including 68 life & health insurance companies and 42 property & casualty insurance companies, as of June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were RMB247.6 million (US$34.1 million).

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Founder and CEO of Huize, commented, “We are pleased to report another solid quarter with GWP, FYP, and total revenue all growing in the double-digits year-over-year. This quarter also marks the third consecutive quarter of profitability, with net profit of RMB14.1 million and non-GAAP net profit of RMB19.0 million. Our robust business performance reflects our continued success in attracting high-quality customers in higher-tier cities, market-leading position in long-term insurance products, and the empowerment of our independent insurance agents by our open platform. With the gradual recovery of the macro economy, we are revising non-GAAP net profit guidance for the full year 2023 upwards to RMB60 million from RMB50 million.”

“During the period, we continued to optimize our product offerings by working with leading insurance companies to develop more customized and cost-effective products for our customers. In August, we further extended the partnership with China Pacific Insurance with our inaugural customized product launch in the Hong Kong market – the launch of ‘Jin Man Yi Zu Multi-Currency’ to facilitate 'underwriting in Hong Kong and retirement in the Mainland' for Hong Kong customers, representing a milestone in the development of cross-boundary insurance services in the Greater Bay Area.”

“In the second quarter of 2023, we continued to deepen the O2O integration of our insurance service ecosystem, which continued to yield encouraging results. Within the ‘To-A’ segment, we kept exploring new technology and we have empowered independent agents with sophisticated intelligent tools. FYP facilitated by the ‘To-A’ business during the quarter more than doubled sequentially to RMB156.4 million. In the ‘To-C’ segment, we remained committed to our “customer-centric” approach and continued to fine-tune our operations to better recognize client needs and risks, and provide targeted product and service matching for various customer segments. This contributed to a 43.2% year-over-year increase in the average FYP ticket size during the quarter for long-term savings products, amounting to approximately RMB63,000. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen the integration of our O2O ecosystem to further enhance the customer experience. Our goal is to reinforce our position as a leading digital insurance product and service platform leveraging our deep industry expertise and cutting-edge technology to drive high-quality growth and create long-term sustainable shareholder value.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

GWP and operating revenue

GWP facilitated on our platform was RMB1,377.7 million (US$190.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 58.0% from RMB871.8 million in the same period of 2022. Within GWP, FYP accounted for RMB897.9 million (or 65.2% of total GWP), an increase of 85.2% year-over-year. Renewal premiums accounted for RMB479.8 million (or 34.8% of total GWP), an increase of 24.0% year-over-year.

Operating revenue was RMB368.2 million (US$50.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 48.3% from RMB248.2 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in FYP facilitated on our platform.

Operating costs

Operating costs were RMB243.6 million (US$33.6 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 40.2% from RMB173.7 million in the same period of 2022. Operating costs grew at a slower pace than operating revenue, primarily due to a reduction in personnel costs.

Operating expenses

Selling expenses were RMB57.3 million (US$7.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3.7% from RMB59.5 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employment benefits.

General and administrative expenses were RMB37.1 million (US$5.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 6.8% from RMB34.7 million in the same period of 2022, mainly due to an increase in salaries and employment benefits and share-based compensation expenses, partly offset by a reduction in rental and utilities expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB22.0 million (US$3.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 9.5% from RMB24.3 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in technology service fee.

Net profit and Non-GAAP net profit for the period

Net profit in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB14.1 million (US$1.9 million), compared with a net loss of RMB39.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net profit was RMB19.0 million (US$2.6 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of RMB37.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of June 30, 2023, the combined balance of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB247.6 million (US$34.1 million), compared to RMB277.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

Year to date as of June 30, 2023, the Company had purchased an aggregate of 1,032,242 ADSs for a total amount of approximately US$1.3 million under its share repurchase program.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company’s preliminary assessment of current market conditions and the better-than-expected results in the first half of 2023, Huize is revising its outlook for non-GAAP net profit attributable to shareholders upwards from RMB50 million to not less than RMB60 million in 2023. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change as a result of various market uncertainties.

Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



As of December 31 As of June 30 2022

2023

RMB

RMB

USD Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 277,168 247,609 34,147 Restricted cash 98,917 99,263 13,689 Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 49,888 26,611 3,670 Accounts receivables, net of allowance for impairment 250,667 284,094 39,176 Insurance premium receivables 1,792 2,077 286 Amounts due from related parties 489 320 44 Deferred costs - 3,347 462 Prepaid expense and other receivables 71,818 98,261 13,551 Total current assets 750,739 761,582 105,025 Non-current assets Contract assets, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 6,634 6,354 876 Property, plant and equipment, net 38,518 30,193 4,164 Intangible assets, net 53,498 49,285 6,797 Long-term investments 77,305 75,559 10,420 Operating lease right-of-use assets 162,180 126,493 17,444 Goodwill 461 461 64 Other assets 279 3,279 452 Total non-current assets 338,875 291,624 40,217 Total assets 1,089,614 1,053,206 145,242 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 150,000 30,200 4,165 Accounts payable 262,266 290,718 40,092 Insurance premium payables 27,567 44,255 6,103 Contract liabilities 4,034 4,599 634 Other payables and accrued expenses 58,251 57,981 7,996 Payroll and welfare payable 43,938 86,975 11,994 Income taxes payable 2,440 2,440 336 Operating lease liabilities 10,075 16,888 2,329 Amount due to related parties 495 1,475 203 Total current liabilities 559,066 535,531 73,852 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 12,491 11,408 1,573 Operating lease liabilities 176,032 136,050 18,762 Payroll and welfare payable - 518 71 Total non-current liabilities 188,523 147,976 20,406 Total liabilities 747,589 683,507 94,258 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Class A common shares 62 62 9 Class B common shares 10 10 1 Treasury stock (15,306 ) (24,435 ) (3,370 ) Additional paid-in capital 904,935 905,040 124,811 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,695 ) (12,443 ) (1,716 ) Accumulated deficits (531,127 ) (499,095 ) (68,828 ) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Huize Holding Limited shareholders 340,879 369,139 50,907 Non-controlling interests 1,146 560 77 Total shareholders’ equity 342,025 369,699 50,984 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,089,614 1,053,206 145,242





Huize Holding Limited

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(all amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2023

2022 2023

RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Operating revenue Brokerage income 231,802 355,563 49,034 523,620 643,919 88,800 Other income 16,422 12,628 1,741 24,087 23,182 3,197 Total operating revenue 248,224 368,191 50,775 547,707 667,101 91,997 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue (163,070 ) (238,512 ) (32,892 ) (311,330 ) (412,588 ) (56,897 ) Other cost (10,643 ) (5,051 ) (697 ) (12,058 ) (10,822 ) (1,492 ) Total operating costs (173,713 ) (243,563 ) (33,589 ) (323,388 ) (423,410 ) (58,389 ) Selling expenses (59,537 ) (57,343 ) (7,908 ) (133,455 ) (113,622 ) (15,669 ) General and administrative

expenses (34,730 ) (37,081 ) (5,114 ) (72,988 ) (70,610 ) (9,738 ) Research and development

expenses (24,314 ) (22,003 ) (3,034 ) (47,657 ) (40,315 ) (5,560 ) Total operating costs and expenses (292,294 ) (359,990 ) (49,645 ) (577,488 ) (647,957 ) (89,356 ) Operating profit/(loss) (44,070 ) 8,201 1,130 (29,781 ) 19,144 2,641 Other income/(expenses) Interest income/(expenses) (1,290 ) 1,011 139 (2,545 ) 807 111 Unrealized exchange loss (31 ) (79 ) (11 ) (45 ) (208 ) (29 ) Investment income/(loss) 357 (774 ) (107 ) (1,782 ) (315 ) (43 ) Others, net 5,271 5,691 785 6,722 13,012 1,794 Profit/(loss) before income tax, and share of income/(loss) of equity method investee (39,763 ) 14,050 1,936 (27,431 ) 32,440 4,474 Share of loss of equity

method investee (199 ) (7 ) (1 ) (2,640 ) (994 ) (137 ) Net profit/(loss) (39,962 ) 14,043 1,935 (30,071 ) 31,446 4,337 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (585 ) (79 ) (11 ) (1,251 ) (586 ) (81 ) Net profit/(loss) attributable to common shareholders (39,377 ) 14,122 1,946 (28,820 ) 32,032 4,418 Net profit/(loss) (39,962 ) 14,043 1,935 (30,071 ) 31,446 4,337 Foreign currency translation

adjustment, net of tax 6,375 5,764 795 5,713 5,252 724 Comprehensive income/(loss) (33,587 ) 19,807 2,730 (24,358 ) 36,698 5,061 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (585 ) (79 ) (11 ) (1,251 ) (586 ) (81 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Huize Holding Limited (33,002 ) 19,886 2,741 (23,107 ) 37,284 5,142 Weighted average number

of common shares used in

computing net profit per share Basic and diluted 1,020,237,707 1,004,586,294 1,004,586,294 1,023,005,019 1,008,291,649 1,008,291,649 Net profit/(loss) per share

attributable to common

shareholders Basic and diluted (0.04 ) 0.01 0.00 (0.03 ) 0.03 0.00



