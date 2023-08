Global Vertical Farming Technology Market: Cultivating a Sustainable Future; States Absolute Markets Insights

Vertical Farming Technology Market

Global Vertical Farming Technology Market Reached Valuation for US$ 4.92 Bn in 2022; Expected to Witness CAGR of 24.6% During 2023 – 2031

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The vertical farming technology market is sowing the seeds of innovation, revolutionizing agriculture for a more sustainable and resilient future. As the global population grows and environmental challenges mount, this cutting-edge approach to cultivation is redefining how we produce food. Vertical farming, where crops are cultivated in controlled environments within vertical structures, offers a solution that optimizes space, resources, and technology to meet the demands of a changing world.Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1680 LED Lighting: Illuminating the Path to Significant Market Share in Vertical Farming Technology MarketAdvancements in various technologies are propelling the vertical farming technology market forward. One of the key drivers is LED lighting technology. Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) offer precise control over the light spectrum, enabling growers to customize lighting conditions to suit different plant types and growth stages. This results in accelerated growth rates, improved crop quality, and higher yields compared to traditional farming methods. LED lighting's dominance in the vertical farming market can be attributed to its multifaceted benefits. The efficiency of LEDs results in lower energy consumption compared to conventional lighting, translating to reduced operational costs. Furthermore, their compact design and reduced heat emissions allow for close placement to plants, maximizing space utilization in vertical farms.In line with global sustainability goals, LED lighting contributes to resource efficiency within vertical farming. By minimizing energy consumption and heat output, LEDs reduce the need for energy-intensive cooling systems. Moreover, their longer lifespan compared to traditional lighting technologies lowers maintenance requirements and waste generation, further aligning with environmentally conscious practices.Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1680 Growing Towards Sustainability: Global Vertical Farming Technology MarketThe sustainability implications of vertical farming are vast and significant. Vertical farms use up to ~96% less water compared to traditional agriculture, owing to the recirculation and precise application of nutrient solutions. This water-saving attribute is particularly crucial in regions experiencing water scarcity or drought conditions. Additionally, vertical farming minimizes the need for chemical pesticides and fertilizers, leading to reduced pollution of soil and water systems. The technology's ability to bring agriculture closer to urban centers also has a substantial impact. The sustainability implications of vertical farming are vast and significant. Vertical farms use up to ~96% less water compared to traditional agriculture, owing to the recirculation and precise application of nutrient solutions. This water-saving attribute is particularly crucial in regions experiencing water scarcity or drought conditions. Additionally, vertical farming minimizes the need for chemical pesticides and fertilizers, leading to reduced pollution of soil and water systems. The technology's ability to bring agriculture closer to urban centers also has a substantial impact. By shortening the supply chain, vertical farming reduces transportation-related carbon emissions and the need for long-haul shipping of perishable goods. This proximity to consumers not only contributes to fresher produce but also addresses food deserts – areas with limited access to nutritious food – prevalent in urban settings. As vertical farms sprout within urban landscapes, the proximity to consumers reduces transportation-related carbon emissions, while providing access to fresh produce in areas previously plagued by food deserts. Asia Pacific is witnessing a surge in the adoption of LED lighting technology within vertical farming. LEDs' ability to deliver precise light spectra optimized for plant growth is proving pivotal in overcoming limitations posed by traditional lighting methods. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China are leading the charge in developing advanced LED systems that enhance crop quality, accelerate growth, and maximize resource efficiency.Asia Pacific's influence on the vertical farming technology market is set to grow exponentially. As the region navigates complex challenges related to land availability, water scarcity, and food security, vertical farming presents a pathway to sustainable solutions. Global Vertical Farming Technology Market Participantso AeroFarmso App Harvesto Boll & Kirch Filterbau GmbHo Bowery Farming Inc.o CubicFarm Systems Corp.o Eden Green Technology.o Heliospectra ABo Hydrofarm Holdingso iFarmo NuLeaf Farms Inco OSRAM Licht AGo Signify Holdingo Urban Crop Solutiono Valoya Inco Vertical Futureo Village Farms Internationalo Other Market ParticipantsGlobal Vertical Farming Technology MarketBy Offeringo Softwareo Hardware Irrigation and Fertilization Systems LED lighting panels Sensors and Monitors Climate Controllers Grow Racks Storage Lockers Otherso ServicesBy Farm Typeo Commercial Farmso Research and Development Farmso Community FarmsBy Vertical Farm Structureo Building-basedo Container-basedo OthersBy Growth Mechanismo Hydroponicso Aeroponicso AquaponicsBy End Userso Growerso Government and Non-profit organizationso Researchers and EducatorsBy Regiono North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 