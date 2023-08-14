TAIWAN, August 14 - Vice President Lai arrives in the Republic of Paraguay for presidential inauguration

Vice President Lai arrives in the Republic of Paraguay for presidential inauguration

Following a transit stop in New York, Vice President Lai Ching-te and his delegation departed for the Republic of Paraguay, where they will attend the inauguration of incoming President Santiago Peña Palacios. On the morning of August 14 local time (evening of the same day Taipei time), after a 10-hour flight, they arrived at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport in Asunción.

Ambassador to Paraguay Han Chih-cheng (韓志正) and a Paraguayan protocol officer boarded the charter plane to welcome Vice President Lai. Paraguayan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Raúl Silvero then welcomed the vice president as he alighted from the plane and accompanied him as he was received with military honors and greeted representatives from our overseas community who had come to welcome him. Vice President Lai was also awarded with a key to the city and an honorary certificate by Asunción Mayor Oscar Rodríguez.

The delegation then headed to their hotel where they were given a warm welcome by members of our overseas community based in countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Paraguay.